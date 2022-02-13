Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend immediately after winning Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams have won Super Bowl LVI, but that might not be the most exciting event to have occurred this February 13th for safety Taylor Rapp. As his team celebrated on the field amid piles of confetti, Rapp dropped to his knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Danielle.

As the LA Rams social media team noted, this duo has nabbed “more than one ring” this Super Bowl — both life-changing in their own way. Watch Rapp’s proposal here, and enjoy the love they’re putting out into the universe on Instagram. Let’s face it — the world needs it.