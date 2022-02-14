2022 NFL free agency quarterback rankings

NFL free agency is right around the corner and that means it’s time to take a look at who might be available for your favorite team. Unfortunately, like in most years, top quarterbacks just don’t make it to free agency. Last season Dak Prescott was the closest top QB, but was re-signed before free agency hit.

This season we once again have few viable quarterbacks possibly hitting free agency, but there are a couple of interesting names out there. Jameis Winston, who played well for the Saints before suffering a season-ending injury, leads the list. There is a good chance he is re-signed by the Saints, but they could end up going in a different direction.

Marcus Mariota has looked good in very limited time behind Derek Carr and a team could give him a chance to compete for a starting position elsewhere. Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t shown he can lead a team close to the playoffs, but is a top-tier backup with enough starting experience to be an asset.

The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

Here is a countdown of our top free agent quarterbacks heading into the 2022 league year.