2022 NFL free agency quarterback rankings

We rank the top NFL free agent quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season.

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs off the field after warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

NFL free agency is right around the corner and that means it’s time to take a look at who might be available for your favorite team. Unfortunately, like in most years, top quarterbacks just don’t make it to free agency. Last season Dak Prescott was the closest top QB, but was re-signed before free agency hit.

This season we once again have few viable quarterbacks possibly hitting free agency, but there are a couple of interesting names out there. Jameis Winston, who played well for the Saints before suffering a season-ending injury, leads the list. There is a good chance he is re-signed by the Saints, but they could end up going in a different direction.

Marcus Mariota has looked good in very limited time behind Derek Carr and a team could give him a chance to compete for a starting position elsewhere. Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t shown he can lead a team close to the playoffs, but is a top-tier backup with enough starting experience to be an asset.

The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

Here is a countdown of our top free agent quarterbacks heading into the 2022 league year.

2022 Free Agent Quarterbacks

Rk Player Pos. Age From To
1 Jameis Winston QB 28.1 NO
2 Marcus Mariota QB 28.2 LV
3 Teddy Bridgewater QB 29.2 DEN
4 Mitchell Trubisky QB 27.4 BUF
5 Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 39.2 WAS
6 Jacoby Brissett QB 29.1 MIA
7 Tyrod Taylor QB 32.5 HOU
8 Andy Dalton QB 34.2 CHI
9 Colt McCoy QB 35.4 ARI
10 Joe Flacco QB 37 NYJ
11 Geno Smith QB 31.2 SEA
12 Cam Newton QB 32.7 CAR
12 Tim Boyle QB 27.3 DET
13 Blaine Gabbert QB 32.2 TB
14 Chad Henne QB 36.6 KC
15 Brandon Allen QB 29.4 CIN
16 Mike Glennon QB 32.1 NYG
17 A.J. McCarron QB 31.3 ATL
18 Mike White QB 26.8 NYJ
20 Chase Daniel QB 35.3 LAC
21 Brian Hoyer QB 36.2 NE
22 Joshua Dobbs QB 27 PIT
23 Trevor Siemian QB 30.1 NO
24 Sean Mannion QB 29.8 MIN
25 Dwayne Haskins QB 24.8 PIT
26 Kyle Allen QB 25.8 WAS
27 Josh Rosen QB 24.9 ATL
28 John Wolford QB 26.2 LAR
29 David Blough QB 26.5 DET
30 Brett Rypien QB 25.5 DEN
31 Logan Woodside QB 27 TEN
32 Chris Streveler QB 27.1 ARI
33 Kurt Benkert QB 26.5 GB

