2022 NFL free agency running back rankings

Running back is a position where you can find some good players in free agency, but teams also don’t want to overpay at a position that continues to be devalued. But that also means teams are also more-likely to not re-sign a back who is getting up there in age and could cost too much.

The biggest winner in free agency is likely to be Cordarrelle Patterson, who picked the perfect time to finally break out. He has said that he wants to stay with the Falcons, but he could probably make more on the market. There are a few undervalued backs out there as well, like Chase Edmonds, Justin Jackson, and D’Ernest Johnson to name a few.

The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

Here is a countdown of our top free agent running backs heading into the 2022 league year.