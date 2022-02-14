 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL free agency running back rankings

We rank the top NFL free agent running backs heading into the 2022 season.

By Chet Gresham
Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Running back is a position where you can find some good players in free agency, but teams also don’t want to overpay at a position that continues to be devalued. But that also means teams are also more-likely to not re-sign a back who is getting up there in age and could cost too much.

The biggest winner in free agency is likely to be Cordarrelle Patterson, who picked the perfect time to finally break out. He has said that he wants to stay with the Falcons, but he could probably make more on the market. There are a few undervalued backs out there as well, like Chase Edmonds, Justin Jackson, and D’Ernest Johnson to name a few.

The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

Here is a countdown of our top free agent running backs heading into the 2022 league year.

2022 Free Agent Running Backs

Rk Player Pos. Age From To
Rk Player Pos. Age From To
1 Cordarrelle Patterson RB 30.8 ATL
2 Leonard Fournette RB 27 TB
3 James Conner RB 26.8 ARI
4 Chase Edmonds RB 25.8 ARI
5 Sony Michel RB 26.9 LAR
6 Melvin Gordon RB 28.8 DEN
7 Rashaad Penny RB 26 SEA
8 Raheem Mostert RB 29.8 SF
9 Ronald Jones II RB 24.5 TB
10 J.D. McKissic RB 28.4 WAS
11 Darrel Williams RB 26.8 KC
12 Justin Jackson RB 25.8 LAC
13 D’Ernest Johnson RB 25.9 CLE
14 Boston Scott RB 26.8 PHI
15 Phillip Lindsay RB 27.5 MIA
16 Marlon Mack RB 25.8 IND
17 James White RB 30 NE
18 Jeff Wilson RB 26.2 SF
19 Brandon Bolden RB 32 NE
20 Jerick McKinnon RB 29.8 KC
21 Latavius Murray RB 32 BAL
22 Jalen Richard RB 28.2 LV
23 Malcolm Brown RB 28.7 MIA
24 Taiwan Jones RB 33.5 BUF
25 David Johnson RB 30.1 HOU
26 Damien Williams RB 29.8 CHI
27 Giovani Bernard RB 30.2 TB
28 Dwayne Washington RB 27.8 NO
29 Ty Montgomery RB 29 NO
30 Tevin Coleman RB 28.8 NYJ
31 Devonta Freeman RB 29.8 BAL
32 Matt Breida RB 26.9 BUF
33 Peyton Barber RB 27.9 LV
34 Alex Collins RB 27.4 SEA
35 Corey Clement RB 27.2 DAL
36 Wayne Gallman RB 27.3 MIN
37 Royce Freeman RB 25.9 HOU
38 Kalen Ballage RB 26.1 PIT
39 Trenton Cannon RB 27.5 SF
40 Buddy Howell RB 25.8 LAR
41 Ryan Nall RB 26.1 CHI
42 Salvon Ahmed RB 23.1 MIA
43 Jonathan Ward RB 24.3 ARI
44 JaMycal Hasty RB 25.3 SF
45 Dare Ogunbowale RB 27.8 JAC
46 Derrick Gore RB 27.1 KC
47 Adrian Killins RB 24.1 DEN

More From DraftKings Nation