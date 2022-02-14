2022 NFL free agency wide receiver rankings

The big names in this year’s free agency pool are wide receivers, with Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Mike Williams all set to be free agents. There’s a good chance the top guys end up re-signing with their teams, but there will be some that move on. Adams is the biggest question mark, as him and Aaron Rodgers feel connected in a real way and Rodgers decisions moving forward could impact how that situation plays out.

There is also a good mix of veterans and younger receivers with potential. Michael Gallup, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Kirk, and DJ Chark are all 25 years old and have a lot of upside. It will be interesting to see how this group of players shake out in free agency.

The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

Here is a countdown of our top free agent wide receivers heading into the 2022 league year.