2022 NFL free agency wide receiver rankings

The big names in this year’s free agency pool are wide receivers, with Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Mike Williams all set to be free agents. There’s a good chance the top guys end up re-signing with their teams, but there will be some that move on. Adams is the biggest question mark, as him and Aaron Rodgers feel connected in a real way and Rodgers decisions moving forward could impact how that situation plays out.
There is also a good mix of veterans and younger receivers with potential. Michael Gallup, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Kirk, and DJ Chark are all 25 years old and have a lot of upside. It will be interesting to see how this group of players shake out in free agency.
The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.
Here is a countdown of our top free agent wide receivers heading into the 2022 league year.
2022 Free Agent Wide Receivers
|Rk
|Player
|Pos.
|Age
|From
|Rk
|Player
|Pos.
|Age
|From
|1
|Davante Adams
|WR
|29.1
|GB
|2
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|25.9
|TB
|3
|Mike Williams
|WR
|27.3
|LAC
|4
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|28.4
|CHI
|5
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|25.9
|DAL
|6
|Odell Beckham, Jr.
|WR
|29.2
|LAR
|7
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|25.2
|PIT
|8
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|25.2
|ARI
|9
|DJ Chark
|WR
|25.3
|JAC
|10
|Will Fuller
|WR
|27.8
|MIA
|11
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|28.6
|NYJ
|12
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|27.2
|GB
|13
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|28.6
|BAL
|14
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|26.2
|DAL
|15
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|26.3
|NYJ
|16
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|28.8
|NYJ
|17
|A.J. Green
|WR
|33.5
|ARI
|18
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|26.9
|DET
|19
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|34.8
|BUF
|20
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|26.1
|GB
|21
|Russell Gage
|WR
|26
|ATL
|22
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|25.2
|NE
|23
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|32.2
|IND
|24
|Preston Williams
|WR
|24.8
|MIA
|25
|Jakeem Grant
|WR
|29.2
|CHI
|26
|Byron Pringle
|WR
|28.2
|KC
|27
|James Washington
|WR
|25.8
|PIT
|28
|Cam Sims
|WR
|26.1
|WAS
|29
|Albert Wilson
|WR
|29.5
|MIA
|30
|Zay Jones
|WR
|26.8
|LV
|31
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|27.3
|CLE
|32
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|27.1
|IND
|33
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|24.7
|LAC
|34
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|36.2
|HOU
|35
|Chris Conley
|WR
|29.2
|HOU
|36
|Auden Tate
|WR
|25
|CIN
|37
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|35.2
|LV
|38
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|31.2
|CHI
|39
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|28.6
|WAS
|40
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|36.3
|NE
|41
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|27.3
|KC
|42
|Damiere Byrd
|WR
|29
|CHI
|43
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|28.3
|MIA
|44
|Mohamed Sanu
|WR
|32.4
|SF
|45
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|28.2
|MIN
|46
|Noah Brown
|WR
|26.1
|DAL
|47
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|26.8
|BUF
|48
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|27.4
|DET
|49
|Marcus Johnson
|WR
|27.5
|TEN
|50
|Mike Thomas
|WR
|27.4
|CIN
|51
|Khadarel Hodge
|WR
|27.1
|DET
|52
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|25.2
|PIT
|53
|Chester Rogers
|WR
|28
|TEN
|54
|Tajae Sharpe
|WR
|27.1
|ATL
|55
|Alex Erickson
|WR
|29.2
|CAR
|56
|Chris Moore
|WR
|28.6
|HOU
|57
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|26.6
|JAC
|58
|Deandre Carter
|WR
|28.8
|WAS
|59
|Jake Kumerow
|WR
|29.9
|BUF
|60
|Brandon Zylstra
|WR
|28.8
|CAR
|61
|Trent Sherfield
|WR
|25.9
|SF
|62
|Chad Beebe
|WR
|27.7
|MIN
|63
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|26.2
|NYG
|64
|Tre'quan Smith
|WR
|26
|NO
|65
|Christian Blake
|WR
|25.6
|ATL
|66
|Greg Ward
|WR
|26.5
|PHI
|67
|Marcus Kemp
|WR
|26.4
|KC
|68
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|25.3
|GB
|69
|Malik Turner
|WR
|26
|DAL
|70
|Penny Hart
|WR
|25.6
|SEA
|71
|Malik Taylor
|WR
|26.1
|GB
|72
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|24.8
|NYJ
|73
|Stanley Morgan
|WR
|25.4
|CIN
|74
|Tavon Austin
|WR
|31.8
|JAC
|75
|Diontae Spencer
|WR
|29.8
|DEN
|76
|Cameron Batson
|WR
|26.1
|TEN
|77
|Juwan Johnson
|WR
|25.3
|NO
|78
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|24.2
|ARI
|79
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|24.5
|SF
|80
|Trenton Irwin
|WR
|26.1
|CIN
|81
|Joe Fortson
|WR
|26.1
|KC
|82
|Quartney Davis
|WR
|23.8
|IND
|83
|Richie James
|WR
|26.4
|SF
|84
|Nick Westbrook
|WR
|24.8
|TEN
|85
|Terry Godwin
|WR
|25.2
|JAC
|86
|Deonte Harris
|WR
|24.2
|NO
|87
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|24.5
|ATL
|88
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|25.2
|NE
|89
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|24.7
|IND