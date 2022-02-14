 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL free agency wide receiver rankings

We rank the top NFL free agent wide receivers heading into the 2022 season.

By Chet Gresham
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The big names in this year’s free agency pool are wide receivers, with Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Mike Williams all set to be free agents. There’s a good chance the top guys end up re-signing with their teams, but there will be some that move on. Adams is the biggest question mark, as him and Aaron Rodgers feel connected in a real way and Rodgers decisions moving forward could impact how that situation plays out.

There is also a good mix of veterans and younger receivers with potential. Michael Gallup, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Kirk, and DJ Chark are all 25 years old and have a lot of upside. It will be interesting to see how this group of players shake out in free agency.

The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

Here is a countdown of our top free agent wide receivers heading into the 2022 league year.

2022 Free Agent Wide Receivers

Rk Player Pos. Age From
Rk Player Pos. Age From
1 Davante Adams WR 29.1 GB
2 Chris Godwin WR 25.9 TB
3 Mike Williams WR 27.3 LAC
4 Allen Robinson WR 28.4 CHI
5 Michael Gallup WR 25.9 DAL
6 Odell Beckham, Jr. WR 29.2 LAR
7 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 25.2 PIT
8 Christian Kirk WR 25.2 ARI
9 DJ Chark WR 25.3 JAC
10 Will Fuller WR 27.8 MIA
11 Jamison Crowder WR 28.6 NYJ
12 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 27.2 GB
13 Sammy Watkins WR 28.6 BAL
14 Cedrick Wilson WR 26.2 DAL
15 Braxton Berrios WR 26.3 NYJ
16 Keelan Cole WR 28.8 NYJ
17 A.J. Green WR 33.5 ARI
18 Josh Reynolds WR 26.9 DET
19 Emmanuel Sanders WR 34.8 BUF
20 Allen Lazard WR 26.1 GB
21 Russell Gage WR 26 ATL
22 Jakobi Meyers WR 25.2 NE
23 T.Y. Hilton WR 32.2 IND
24 Preston Williams WR 24.8 MIA
25 Jakeem Grant WR 29.2 CHI
26 Byron Pringle WR 28.2 KC
27 James Washington WR 25.8 PIT
28 Cam Sims WR 26.1 WAS
29 Albert Wilson WR 29.5 MIA
30 Zay Jones WR 26.8 LV
31 Rashard Higgins WR 27.3 CLE
32 Zach Pascal WR 27.1 IND
33 Jalen Guyton WR 24.7 LAC
34 Danny Amendola WR 36.2 HOU
35 Chris Conley WR 29.2 HOU
36 Auden Tate WR 25 CIN
37 DeSean Jackson WR 35.2 LV
38 Marquise Goodwin WR 31.2 CHI
39 Adam Humphries WR 28.6 WAS
40 Matthew Slater WR 36.3 NE
41 Demarcus Robinson WR 27.3 KC
42 Damiere Byrd WR 29 CHI
43 Mack Hollins WR 28.3 MIA
44 Mohamed Sanu WR 32.4 SF
45 Dede Westbrook WR 28.2 MIN
46 Noah Brown WR 26.1 DAL
47 Isaiah McKenzie WR 26.8 BUF
48 Kalif Raymond WR 27.4 DET
49 Marcus Johnson WR 27.5 TEN
50 Mike Thomas WR 27.4 CIN
51 Khadarel Hodge WR 27.1 DET
52 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 25.2 PIT
53 Chester Rogers WR 28 TEN
54 Tajae Sharpe WR 27.1 ATL
55 Alex Erickson WR 29.2 CAR
56 Chris Moore WR 28.6 HOU
57 Laquon Treadwell WR 26.6 JAC
58 Deandre Carter WR 28.8 WAS
59 Jake Kumerow WR 29.9 BUF
60 Brandon Zylstra WR 28.8 CAR
61 Trent Sherfield WR 25.9 SF
62 Chad Beebe WR 27.7 MIN
63 Dante Pettis WR 26.2 NYG
64 Tre'quan Smith WR 26 NO
65 Christian Blake WR 25.6 ATL
66 Greg Ward WR 26.5 PHI
67 Marcus Kemp WR 26.4 KC
68 Equanimeous St. Brown WR 25.3 GB
69 Malik Turner WR 26 DAL
70 Penny Hart WR 25.6 SEA
71 Malik Taylor WR 26.1 GB
72 Jeff Smith WR 24.8 NYJ
73 Stanley Morgan WR 25.4 CIN
74 Tavon Austin WR 31.8 JAC
75 Diontae Spencer WR 29.8 DEN
76 Cameron Batson WR 26.1 TEN
77 Juwan Johnson WR 25.3 NO
78 Antoine Wesley WR 24.2 ARI
79 Jauan Jennings WR 24.5 SF
80 Trenton Irwin WR 26.1 CIN
81 Joe Fortson WR 26.1 KC
82 Quartney Davis WR 23.8 IND
83 Richie James WR 26.4 SF
84 Nick Westbrook WR 24.8 TEN
85 Terry Godwin WR 25.2 JAC
86 Deonte Harris WR 24.2 NO
87 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 24.5 ATL
88 Gunner Olszewski WR 25.2 NE
89 Ashton Dulin WR 24.7 IND

More From DraftKings Nation