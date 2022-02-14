2022 NFL free agency tight end rankings

Free agency is about a month away and your team could very well end up making the perfect moves to put them on the path to a great 2022 season. And if your team needs a tight end, there are some good ones out there this off season.

There is plenty of talent out there and some players that could show out well if given a chance to lead the way for a team. Tyler Conklin, Donald Parham, Mo Alie-Cox, Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki are all names that could take another step forward next season if given a good opportunity. And future Hall-of-Famer Rob Gronkowski could even move on to a new team if he wants.

The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

Here is a countdown of our top free agent tight ends heading into the 2022 league year.