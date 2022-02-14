 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL free agency tight end rankings

We rank the top NFL free agent tight ends heading into the 2022 season.

By Chet Gresham
Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Free agency is about a month away and your team could very well end up making the perfect moves to put them on the path to a great 2022 season. And if your team needs a tight end, there are some good ones out there this off season.

There is plenty of talent out there and some players that could show out well if given a chance to lead the way for a team. Tyler Conklin, Donald Parham, Mo Alie-Cox, Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki are all names that could take another step forward next season if given a good opportunity. And future Hall-of-Famer Rob Gronkowski could even move on to a new team if he wants.

The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.

Here is a countdown of our top free agent tight ends heading into the 2022 league year.

2022 Free Agent Tight Ends

Rk Player Pos. Age From
1 Mike Gesicki TE 26.3 MIA
2 Dalton Schultz TE 25.5 DAL
3 Rob Gronkowski TE 32.7 TB
4 David Njoku TE 25.5 CLE
5 Zach Ertz TE 31.2 ARI
6 Evan Engram TE 27.4 NYG
7 Maxx Williams TE 27.8 ARI
8 Mo Alie-Cox TE 28.3 IND
9 O.J. Howard TE 27.2 TB
10 Gerald Everett TE 27.6 SEA
11 Robert Tonyan Jr. TE 27.8 GB
12 C.J. Uzomah TE 29 CIN
13 Donald Parham TE 24.4 LAC
14 Hayden Hurst TE 28.4 ATL
15 Tyler Conklin TE 26.5 MIN
16 James O'Shaughnessy TE 30 JAC
17 Jacob Hollister TE 28.2 JAC
18 Ricky Seals-Jones TE 26.8 WAS
19 Will Dissly TE 25.5 SEA
20 MyCole Pruitt TE 29.8 TEN
21 Jordan Akins TE 29.8 HOU
22 Chris Herndon TE 25.9 MIN
23 Geoff Swaim TE 28.3 TEN
24 Tyler Kroft TE 29.2 NYJ
25 Anthony Firkser TE 26.9 TEN
26 Ross Dwelley TE 27 SF
27 Stephen Anderson TE 29 LAC
28 Blake Bell TE 30.5 KC
29 Ian Thomas TE 25.7 CAR
30 Jesse James TE 27.7 CHI
31 Stephen Carlson TE 25.1 CLE
32 Jaeden Graham TE 26.2 ATL
33 Troy Fumagalli TE 26.9 NE
34 Jared Cook TE 34.8 LAC
35 Durham Smythe TE 26.4 MIA
36 Lee Smith TE 34.2 ATL
37 Levine Toilolo TE 30.5 NYG
38 Darrell Daniels TE 27.2 ARI
39 Derek Carrier TE 31.5 LV
40 Demetrius Harris TE 30.5 ARI
41 Eric Saubert TE 27.8 DEN
42 Antony Auclair TE 28.7 HOU
43 Johnny Mundt TE 27.2 LAR
44 Garrett Griffin TE 27.9 NO
45 J.P. Holtz TE 28.4 CHI
46 Jason Croom TE 27.9 PHI
47 Dominique Dafney TE 24.7 GB
48 Nick Bowers TE 25.7 LV
49 Mitchell Wilcox TE 25.2 CIN
50 Jimmy Graham TE 35.2 CHI
51 Eric Ebron TE 28.8 PIT

