2022 NFL free agency tight end rankings

Free agency is about a month away and your team could very well end up making the perfect moves to put them on the path to a great 2022 season. And if your team needs a tight end, there are some good ones out there this off season.
There is plenty of talent out there and some players that could show out well if given a chance to lead the way for a team. Tyler Conklin, Donald Parham, Mo Alie-Cox, Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki are all names that could take another step forward next season if given a good opportunity. And future Hall-of-Famer Rob Gronkowski could even move on to a new team if he wants.
The 2022 free agency season kicks off March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is the start of the 2022 NFL league year. Free agency will officially end on April 22nd.
Here is a countdown of our top free agent tight ends heading into the 2022 league year.
2022 Free Agent Tight Ends
|Rk
|Player
|Pos.
|Age
|From
|1
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|26.3
|MIA
|2
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|25.5
|DAL
|3
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|32.7
|TB
|4
|David Njoku
|TE
|25.5
|CLE
|5
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|31.2
|ARI
|6
|Evan Engram
|TE
|27.4
|NYG
|7
|Maxx Williams
|TE
|27.8
|ARI
|8
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|28.3
|IND
|9
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|27.2
|TB
|10
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|27.6
|SEA
|11
|Robert Tonyan Jr.
|TE
|27.8
|GB
|12
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|29
|CIN
|13
|Donald Parham
|TE
|24.4
|LAC
|14
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|28.4
|ATL
|15
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|26.5
|MIN
|16
|James O'Shaughnessy
|TE
|30
|JAC
|17
|Jacob Hollister
|TE
|28.2
|JAC
|18
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|26.8
|WAS
|19
|Will Dissly
|TE
|25.5
|SEA
|20
|MyCole Pruitt
|TE
|29.8
|TEN
|21
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|29.8
|HOU
|22
|Chris Herndon
|TE
|25.9
|MIN
|23
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|28.3
|TEN
|24
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|29.2
|NYJ
|25
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|26.9
|TEN
|26
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|27
|SF
|27
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|29
|LAC
|28
|Blake Bell
|TE
|30.5
|KC
|29
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|25.7
|CAR
|30
|Jesse James
|TE
|27.7
|CHI
|31
|Stephen Carlson
|TE
|25.1
|CLE
|32
|Jaeden Graham
|TE
|26.2
|ATL
|33
|Troy Fumagalli
|TE
|26.9
|NE
|34
|Jared Cook
|TE
|34.8
|LAC
|35
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|26.4
|MIA
|36
|Lee Smith
|TE
|34.2
|ATL
|37
|Levine Toilolo
|TE
|30.5
|NYG
|38
|Darrell Daniels
|TE
|27.2
|ARI
|39
|Derek Carrier
|TE
|31.5
|LV
|40
|Demetrius Harris
|TE
|30.5
|ARI
|41
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|27.8
|DEN
|42
|Antony Auclair
|TE
|28.7
|HOU
|43
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|27.2
|LAR
|44
|Garrett Griffin
|TE
|27.9
|NO
|45
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|28.4
|CHI
|46
|Jason Croom
|TE
|27.9
|PHI
|47
|Dominique Dafney
|TE
|24.7
|GB
|48
|Nick Bowers
|TE
|25.7
|LV
|49
|Mitchell Wilcox
|TE
|25.2
|CIN
|50
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|35.2
|CHI
|51
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|28.8
|PIT