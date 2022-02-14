Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, February 14

We have a solid nine-game schedule in the association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Isaiah Stewart over 8.5 rebounds (-110)

For our first player prop bet tonight, we are going to roll with Detroit Pistons second-year center Isaiah Stewart, who has been a rebounding machine recently. Stewart is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game in his last 10 games and will be going up against the Wizards, who are giving up 16.35 rebounds per game to centers this season (seventh-most in the NBA).

When the Pistons played the Wizards back on December 8, Stewart had a double-double consisting of 11 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes. He has gone over 8.5 rebounds in seven out of his last 10 games. Out of those seven games, Stewart posted a double-double four times. If you want to play his double-double prop for +275, it would not be a bad play either.

Ayo Dosunmu over 19.5 points and assists (-115)

The rookie out of Illinois has not played like a rook and has given the Chicago Bulls quality starting point guard minutes over the last few weeks. Dosunmu is averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game this season. He’s coming a solid outing against the OKC Thunder over the weekend where Dosunmu just fell short of a triple-double with 12 points, nine assists, and eight boards.

With that mind, I felt the best way to attack the former Illinois’ standout props would be to use a combination of points and assists. The 22-year-old will be going up against the Spurs for the second time this season.

In their first matchup, he recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Dosunmu will have his hands full going up against Dejounte Murray, but we should still expect him to play a considerable role tonight. He has gone over 19.5 points and assists in four out of his last 10 games and had two other games where he just fell short.

OG Anunoby over 2.5 threes made (+130)

We are going to take a shot on Anunoby’s three-point prop as the Toronto Raptors gear up to play the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. The Pelicans have one of the worst three-point defenses this season at 36.5%. However, they’ve been better as of late, only allowing teams to shoot 33.3% in their last three games.

The Pelicans are going against a Toronto squad that has Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., and Anunoby, who can all light it up from the perimeter. Anunoby is shooting 35.6% from three-point range this season, but that has improved over the last 10 games to 40.7%. He’s made more than 2.5 threes in five out of his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 road games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.