NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, February 14

We have a nine-game schedule in the NBA on Monday, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Antonio Spurs will play the Chicago Bulls, and then to wrap up at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Nets, $4,100

The rookie center should still see some playing time tonight against the Sacramento Kings, despite the possibility of Andre Drummond making his Nets debut. Sharpe is coming off of a solid performance against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, where he had 10 points and 12 rebounds (32.5 fantasy points).

In his last five games, the former UNC standout is averaging 22.1 fantasy points per game and has recorded at least eight rebounds four times. Sacramento is ranked 15th against centers (OPRK) and giving up 59.37 fantasy points per game to the position (third-most).

Ben McLemore, Trail Blazers, $4,600

With the Blazers in rebuilding mode, it is a good chance for head coach Chauncey Billups to give multiple players noticeable playing time. One player who has thrived lately for Portland is veteran guard Ben McLemore. He is averaging 9.1 points per game and shooting 37.7% from three-point range this season.

In his last four games, the 29-year-old is averaging 24.2 fantasy points per game and has made at least two threes in those contests. The Blazers will be playing the Bucks, who are ranked 22nd against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season. In their last meeting, he had 19 points and four rebounds (28.5 fantasy points) in 28 minutes.

Doug McDermott, Spurs, $4,100

For our last value play, we are going to go with Spurs veteran forward Doug McDermott. He has scored at least 10 or more points in seven out of his last nine games. The veteran is also averaging 20.2 fantasy points per game over that time.

In the Spurs’ first matchup against the Chicago Bulls at the end of last month, McDermott scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from three-point range (15.3 fantasy points). The Bulls are ranked 23rd against SFs (OPRK) and allowing 43.53 fantasy points per game to the position this season.