Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Bulls on Monday

In the first game of a doubleheader on NBA TV Monday night, Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs will head to the Windy City to play DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

The last time these two teams played each other on Jan. 28, the Spurs defeated the Bulls 131-122 in San Antonio. Murray led the way for the Spurs with 29 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, DeRozan had 32 points and Zach LaVine pitched in with 30 points of his own. The Bulls are five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 234.5.

Spurs vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -5

The Spurs have won two out of their first three games on their season-long eight-game road trip. San Antonio last played on Friday night, when it defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114. In the last two wins against the Pelicans and Hawks, the Spurs have shot over 50% from the field.

San Antonio is 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games and 14-9 ATS when listed as the road underdog this season. They are also 16-12 ATS on the road this season and 8-7 ATS when the spread is between +4 and +7.

The Bulls enter Monday night’s game on a three-game winning streak after they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101 on Saturday night. With the victory, Chicago is now 21-8 at home this season. The Bulls will be without LaVine, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. However, they should be able to overcome that with the improving play from veteran center Nikola Vucevic. Chicago is 6-3 ATS in their last nine games and 15-7 ATS at home this season. The Bulls are also an impressive 9-2 when the spread was between -7 and -4.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

When the Spurs and Bulls linked up in San Antonio last month, the total points scored were 253. The Spurs have scored over 120 points in three out of their last four games. However, they are going against a Bulls team that is giving up 115.6 points per game in their last five games. The total has gone over in eight out of the Bulls’ last 10 games, while the total has gone over in five out of their last six home games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.