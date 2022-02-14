Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Bucks on Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers will begin a tough two-game stretch on Monday night when they play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Coincidentally, these two teams just played each other last weekend, where the Bucks blew out the Trail Blazers 137-108 at Moda Center. Bobby Portis scored a game-high 30 points (11-13 FG, 6-8 3pt), to go along with five assists, and four rebounds. Antetokounmpo was the second-leading scorer with 29 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3pt).

The Bucks are -15.5 point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 230.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -15.5

The Blazers have won two consecutive games after they defeated the New York Knicks in a come from behind 112-103 win on Saturday. Portland will hope to carry that momentum into tonight as they’ve lost three straight road games by 12 points per game. The Blazers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games and 5-11 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season. Portland is also 1-2 ATS when the spread is greater than 10 points or more.

The Bucks saw their four-game winning streak snapped last week by the Phoenix Suns in a 131-107 blowout loss. Milwaukee will hope to get back into the win column tonight at home, where they have won five out of their last six games. The Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games, but they are 9-15 ATS when listed as the home favorite. However, Milwaukee is 7-4 ATS when they are double-digit favorites this season.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

In their first matchup last weekend at Moda Center, the total points scored were 245 as the Bucks won in a blowout. However, the total has gone under in six of the Blazers’ last seven games, but it has gone over in four out of their last six road games. As for Milwaukee, the total has gone over in six of their last seven games. I’m going to lean towards the under as the Blazers have only allowed 107 points per game in their last three games.

