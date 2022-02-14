Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Clippers on Monday

In the second game of a doubleheader on NBA TV tonight, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will look to complete the L.A. sweep against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors currently lead the series 2-0 after they defeated the Clippers 105-90 on Nov. 28. At that time, the Clippers still had Paul George, who had a team-high 30 points, to go along with five rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, the Warriors were still awaiting the return of Klay Thompson. The Warriors are 5.5 point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 219.5.

Warriors vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5.5

The Warriors snapped their two-game losing streak on Saturday night with a two-point win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home. Golden State will look to carry that momentum over in tonight’s road contest, where they’ve won three out of their last four games away from Chase Center.

The Warriors boasts a record of 16-10 on the road this season, but are playing outstanding basketball against other teams from the West with a record of 25-9. Golden State is 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five games, but 6-6-2 ATS when listed as road favorites. The Warriors are also 12-12-2 ATS this season away from Chase Center. As for the Clippers, they snapped their three-game losing skid on Saturday with a two-point win over the Mavericks to split their back-to-back.

Los Angeles (28-30) is currently two games below .500, but are still one of the better defensive teams in the West (allowing 107. 8 points per game). The Clippers will not have Norman Powell, who is out indefinitely with a fractured foot. L.A. has not fared well ATS recently, going 1-5 in their last six games. The Clippers are also 4-4 ATS as home underdogs and 12-15 ATS after a win this season.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

In their first two matchups earlier this season, the total points scored were 228 and 195. We could see the total go over tonight as both teams are allowing 114 points per game in their last three games. Furthermore, the total has gone over in four of Golden State’s last six games, while it has gone over in five of the Clippers’ last six games.

