Recapping Super Bowl 2022 squares contests

After a dramatic drive late in the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Rams knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to claim Super Bowl 56. But for people with their initials in the “Rams 3, Bengals 0” square, it could not have gone better.

There were plenty of fun ways to follow the game, including Super Bowl Squares. If you were playing along, here’s a rundown of quarter-by-quarter results.

The Rams found the end zone first via a 17-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. The Bengals did manage a late field goal late, after a ridiculous catch by Ja’Marr Chase put them in the red zone, but they couldn’t punch it in.

The Rams posted a second touchdown as Cooper Kupp caught an 11-yard pass, but if you were playing squares all the drama came after the score. Punter Johnny Hekker muffed the snap on the PAT, and it cost those people with a “Rams 4” square what looked like a shoo-in.

A halfback pass from Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins put the Bengals back to Square 0 as well.

The Bengals 0 rides again, this time thanks to a Joe Burrow 75-yard pass to Tee Higgins on the first play of the second half. An Evan McPherson field goal with 10:15 remaining looked like it might not be the last points of the period, but they were.

The Rams countered with a 41-yard field goal from Matt Gay.

The last drive of the game finished with Kupp’s second TD catch of the game with 1:25 to play, as his simple post-up did enough to swing it back to the same square as the second period: Rams 3, Bengals 0.

