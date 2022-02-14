NBA MVP odds tracker: Season of big men continues despite league’s fascination with the 3-point shot

The 2021-22 NBA MVP race will be greatly impacted by the fallout from the trade deadline, which featured the blockbuster deal involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Harden rejoins Daryl Morey in Philly, which will have a direct impact on DraftKings Sportsbook MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid. Kevin Durant, who was once at the top of this table, could be back in the race if he comes back after the All-Star break and picks up where he left off. The most notable storyline in this MVP race, however, is the dominance of big men in what many would consider the era of the 3-point shot.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Feb. 13)

Embiid and Nikola Jokic do take triples at a decent rate for big guys. They’ve adapted their games to include that shot with the emphasis on it over recent seasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot it on occasion but tends to do most of his work on the interior. This is a stark contrast from the data putting a massive premium on taking as many triples as possible. Sharpshooter Stephen Curry is sitting squarely in fourth after leading the way for the early part of the season, while Devin Booker and Trae Young are on the list. However, there’s enough talent here which doesn’t rely on the three-ball to make people re-think how much value it really has when it comes to player or team success.

