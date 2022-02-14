NBA MVP odds: One-man army Nikola Jokic remains a contender

The Denver Nuggets didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline and that wasn’t surprising given the team’s injury issues. There wasn’t a piece the Nuggets could’ve added to bolster their cause without giving up too much. With Nikola Jokic continuing to operate at a MVP level, it’s hard to see why Denver would sacrifice assets. If injured players Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. do come back at some point, this team could be really dangerous.

Nikola Jokic MVP Odds: +320

Jokic has dropped off a little bit, as he was previously listed at +300 on DraftKings Sportsbook in our last update. The big man is averaging 24.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in his last five contests, which is actually a bit down from his overall season numbers. The Nuggets are two games up on the Timberwolves for the sixth seed at the moment, which is an absolute miracle considering their roster. The voters will give Jokic major props for keeping his team out of the play-in tournament if this is how it ultimately shakes out. That thinking could make him a sneaky value play even though he’s second in the odds already.

