NBA MVP odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo under the radar heading into final stretch of season

The Milwaukee Bucks stayed mostly pat at the trade deadline but did make an interesting move when they dealt Donte DiVincenzo for Serge Ibaka. The big man does have championship experience and provides some cover for the injured Brook Lopez, but Ibaka is injury-prone himself. Luckily the Bucks still have the reigning Finals MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has become a model of consistency as he pursues another championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP Odds: +370

Over the last eight games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points and 10.8 rebounds while also dishing 6.0 assists. That’s right up there with Embiid and Jokic. The Bucks have a great chance at the East’s top seed as they’re finally healthy. The Greek Freak could be a value play because his team has the most upside when it comes to the standings. The Sixers could also be in play for the top seed, so Embiid looks to be Antetokounmpo’s biggest competition. For now, the Bucks forward can quietly continue to produce solid numbers.

