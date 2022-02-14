NBA MVP odds: Stephen Curry has shifted his game but will that boost his case?

The Golden State Warriors continue to look like championship contenders despite missing Draymond Green and James Wiseman. The Warriors did get Klay Thompson back and the shooting guard broke out Saturday against the Lakers for his best game since returning. Even as point guard Stephen Curry’s MVP odds have taken a nosedive, his change in approach has made Golden State more dangerous than ever.

Stephen Curry MVP Odds: +600

Over the last 15 games, Curry is averaging 7.1 assists per contest. He’s up to 7.4 over the last five games. That’s way up from 4.7 assists per game in the month of December. The guard is hitting 34.7 percent of his triples in the last five, which is still down by his standards. However, Curry’s passing is now highlighting Golden State’s depth and making the Warriors better as a team. That’s what an MVP candidate is supposed to do, even if the scoring numbers are down. Curry needs a monster shooting stretch to vault back to the top of the odds table. We’ll see what happens after the All-Star break, which is when Green is expected to return as well.

