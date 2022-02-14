2022 NFL Draft order: Full order following Super Bowl 56

Death, taxes and the Los Angeles Rams not having a scheduled first-round pick. I guess they will just use the first round on Thursday, April 28th to put some extra shine on their brand new Lombardi Trophy. With the Super Bowl ending, we have the official first round draft order for the 2022 NFL Draft set. No matter how your team finished in the 2021-2022 season, it is time to look for the future and we start the NFL offseason with the NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in familiar territory with the number one overall pick that will set the tone for the future of the franchise that already has a new head coach. The Philadelphia Eagles currently have three first-round picks, but they could use one of them for more future depth rather than using them all this year. With a lot of different scenarios available, this current draft order could change, but it is time to fire up those mock drafts and get creative as we head into the offseason.

Here’s the complete draft order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.