2022 NFL Draft order: Full order following Super Bowl 56

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick, and we now know the remaining 31 picks.

By David Fucillo and TeddyRicketson
A general view of AT&amp;T Stadium prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Death, taxes and the Los Angeles Rams not having a scheduled first-round pick. I guess they will just use the first round on Thursday, April 28th to put some extra shine on their brand new Lombardi Trophy. With the Super Bowl ending, we have the official first round draft order for the 2022 NFL Draft set. No matter how your team finished in the 2021-2022 season, it is time to look for the future and we start the NFL offseason with the NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in familiar territory with the number one overall pick that will set the tone for the future of the franchise that already has a new head coach. The Philadelphia Eagles currently have three first-round picks, but they could use one of them for more future depth rather than using them all this year. With a lot of different scenarios available, this current draft order could change, but it is time to fire up those mock drafts and get creative as we head into the offseason.

Here’s the complete draft order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14, .512
  2. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1, .528
  3. Houston Texans, 4-13, .498
  4. New York Jets, 4-13, .512
  5. New York Giants, 4-13, .536
  6. Carolina Panthers, 5-11, .509
  7. Chicago Bears (to Giants), 6-11, .524
  8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10, .472
  9. Denver Broncos, 7-10, .484
  10. Seattle Seahawks (to Jets), 7-10, .519
  11. Washington Football Team, 7-10, .529
  12. Minnesota Vikings, 8-9, .507
  13. Cleveland Browns, 8-9, .514
  14. Baltimore Ravens, 8-9, .531
  15. Miami Dolphins (to Eagles), 9-8, .464
  16. Indianapolis Colts (to Eagles), 9-8, .495
  17. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-8, .510
  18. New Orleans Saints, 9-8, .512
  19. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-8, .469
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1, .521
  21. New England Patriots, 10-7, .481
  22. Las Vegas Raiders, 10-7, .510
  23. Arizona Cardinals, 11-6, .490
  24. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5, .488
  25. Buffalo Bills, 11-6, .472
  26. Tennessee Titans, 12-5, .472
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4, .467
  28. Green Bay Packers, 13-4, .479
  29. San Francisco 49ers (to Dolphins), 10-7, .500
  30. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-5, .538
  31. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7, .472
  32. Los Angeles Rams (to Lions), 12-5, .483

