Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Monday, February 14

There are nine games on Monday’s NBA slate as the league gears up for the final week of play before the All-Star break. There will be a national doubleheader on NBA TV with Spurs-Bulls and Warriors-Clippers. The injury report features some new additions, which will impact how fans and bettors approach the games. Here’s Monday’s injury report in the association.
NBA Injury Report: February 14
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT
Porzingis continues to rehab his knee injury so it’ll be Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura rotating in Washington’s frontcourt Monday.
Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
Jeremy Lamb (ankle) questionable
Lamb is questionable, meaning Davion Mitchell and Harrison Barnes will likely take on more minutes Monday against the Nets.
Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT
Seth Curry (trade) available
Andre Drummond (trade) available
Irving is out but Curry and Drummond are both in. Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge are off the injury report, so they’ll also get minutes. Patty Mills is likely the best bet in terms of a fantasy/DFS play for the Nets in this game.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks
RJ Barrett (ankle) OUT
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) questionable
Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable
Cam Reddish (ankle) questionable
Fantasy/DFS players can roll Obi Toppin out with Barrett sidelined and Reddish potentially missing the game. Taj Gibson is also a good value option with Robinson and Noel banged up.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine (knee) TBD
LaVine didn’t play Saturday on the second game of a back-to-back set. We’ll see if he can go Monday. If he doesn’t play, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are the best secondary plays for the Bulls in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) OUT
Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT
Anfernee Simons continues to be a strong fantasy/DFS pickup, especially with Portland’s backcourt thin on players.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) questionable
Pat Connaughton (hand) out indefinitely
Antetokounmpo is a new add to the injury report. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday get boosts if he cannot go. Connaughton is out indefinitely after getting surgery for his hand fracture. Grayson Allen should see more minutes in that spot for Milwaukee.
Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
There are no notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets
Monte Morris (concussion) questionable
Morris could return Monday, which would suppress Bones Hyland as a fantasy/DFS value play. The point guard would be a great option himself as he becomes the team’s best perimeter offensive option.
Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz
Eric Gordon (heel) probable
Gordon is a buyout candidate after he didn’t get moved at the trade deadline. He’s probable with his heel injury, which means he’ll get minutes over guys like Josh Christopher and Garrison Mathews.
Rudy Gobert (calf) questionable
Gobert is progressing but still hasn’t returned from this injury. Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike will take the center minutes in Utah if Gobert does not play.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Norman Powell (foot fracture) out indefinitely
Luke Kennard (ankle) questionable
Powell has a foot fracture, which could cost him the rest of the season. If Kennard sits, look for Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum to see extended minutes. Reggie Jackson is also a strong add for fantasy/DFS contests.