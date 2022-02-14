Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Monday, February 14

There are nine games on Monday’s NBA slate as the league gears up for the final week of play before the All-Star break. There will be a national doubleheader on NBA TV with Spurs-Bulls and Warriors-Clippers. The injury report features some new additions, which will impact how fans and bettors approach the games. Here’s Monday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 14

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Porzingis continues to rehab his knee injury so it’ll be Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura rotating in Washington’s frontcourt Monday.

Jeremy Lamb (ankle) questionable

Lamb is questionable, meaning Davion Mitchell and Harrison Barnes will likely take on more minutes Monday against the Nets.

Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT

Seth Curry (trade) available

Andre Drummond (trade) available

Irving is out but Curry and Drummond are both in. Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge are off the injury report, so they’ll also get minutes. Patty Mills is likely the best bet in terms of a fantasy/DFS play for the Nets in this game.

RJ Barrett (ankle) OUT

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) questionable

Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable

Cam Reddish (ankle) questionable

Fantasy/DFS players can roll Obi Toppin out with Barrett sidelined and Reddish potentially missing the game. Taj Gibson is also a good value option with Robinson and Noel banged up.

Zach LaVine (knee) TBD

LaVine didn’t play Saturday on the second game of a back-to-back set. We’ll see if he can go Monday. If he doesn’t play, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are the best secondary plays for the Bulls in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) OUT

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT

Anfernee Simons continues to be a strong fantasy/DFS pickup, especially with Portland’s backcourt thin on players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) questionable

Pat Connaughton (hand) out indefinitely

Antetokounmpo is a new add to the injury report. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday get boosts if he cannot go. Connaughton is out indefinitely after getting surgery for his hand fracture. Grayson Allen should see more minutes in that spot for Milwaukee.

There are no notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Monte Morris (concussion) questionable

Morris could return Monday, which would suppress Bones Hyland as a fantasy/DFS value play. The point guard would be a great option himself as he becomes the team’s best perimeter offensive option.

Eric Gordon (heel) probable

Gordon is a buyout candidate after he didn’t get moved at the trade deadline. He’s probable with his heel injury, which means he’ll get minutes over guys like Josh Christopher and Garrison Mathews.

Rudy Gobert (calf) questionable

Gobert is progressing but still hasn’t returned from this injury. Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike will take the center minutes in Utah if Gobert does not play.

Norman Powell (foot fracture) out indefinitely

Luke Kennard (ankle) questionable

Powell has a foot fracture, which could cost him the rest of the season. If Kennard sits, look for Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum to see extended minutes. Reggie Jackson is also a strong add for fantasy/DFS contests.