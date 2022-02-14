Pick against the spread, over/under for West Virginia-Kansas State on Monday

West Virginia and Kansas State both find themselves below .500 in Big XII play and in need of a win on Monday to help their NCAA Tournament resume with revenge on Kansas State’s mind from when these two hooked up in January.

West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats (-3, 133.5)

West Virginia took down the Wildcats 71-68 in Morgantown on January 8, trailing at one point 23-6 thanks to grabbing three more rebounds than the Wildcats.

It will be hard for West Virginia to duplicate that effort on the glass as the team ranks 291st nationally in rebound rate and is facing a Wildcats team that is fundamentally sounds.

Kansas State is allowing opponents to make 28.9% of their 3-point shots in conference play, which is second in the league and leads the Big XII in fewest turnovers per game in league play with 11.3.

West Virginia as a whole has lacked structure this year, ranking 321st in the country in made field goals that involve an assist and allow opponents to grab an offensive rebound on 33.5% of their missed shots, which is 351st out of 358 DI teams.

Kansas State is coming off a huge come from behind win against Iowa State and will serve up revenge to West Virginia on Monday.

The Play: Kansas State -3