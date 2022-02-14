Daytona 500 odds: Breaking down opening lines for the Great American Race

While it might not be the most important day in racing, the Daytona 500 is certainly the most iconic race in the NASCAR calendar.
The big race will take place this Sunday and will be the first major event of the sport’s season, after last weekend’s Busch Light Clash. Joey Logano was in victory lane last week after the Clash and he has favorable odds heading into the race in Daytona, sitting at +1200 to win it all and +300 to finish in the top three. While momentum is important, it’s also important to recognize Logano hasn’t fared well in Daytona recently. The driver has just two top 10 finishes at the track since 2019. Though he nearly won last year until a crash on the final lap.
Logano’s odds are good, but the betting favorite is currently Denny Hamlin, who is going off at +850 to win the race and -110 to finish in the top three. He’s coming off a 2021 season where he earned two race victories and had 19 top-5 finishes. He also led the 2021 Daytona 500 for nearly 100 laps, far more than any other driver in the field, but ended up finishing in 5th place.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing at the 2022 Daytona 500.
Daytona 500 Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Denny Hamlin
|+850
|+210
|-110
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|+240
|+110
|Kyle Larson
|+1100
|+240
|+120
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|+260
|+130
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+280
|+130
|William Byron
|+1500
|+300
|+160
|Brad Keselowski
|+1600
|+350
|+170
|Kurt Busch
|+1700
|+380
|+180
|Kyle Busch
|+1700
|+400
|+180
|Austin Dillon
|+1800
|+400
|+190
|Kevin Harvick
|+1800
|+400
|+190
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|+400
|+190
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2000
|+425
|+220
|Bubba Wallace
|+2000
|+425
|+220
|Aric Almirola
|+2200
|+600
|+240
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2500
|+800
|+260
|Austin Cindric
|+2500
|+800
|+260
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|+800
|+260
|Tyler Reddick
|+2500
|+800
|+260
|Chris Buescher
|+3500
|+1000
|+400
|Justin Haley
|+3500
|+1000
|+400
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+4000
|+1300
|+450
|Ross Chastain
|+4000
|+1300
|+450
|Greg Biffle
|+4000
|+1300
|+450
|Daniel Hemric
|+4000
|+1300
|+450
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|+1500
|+550
|Cole Custer
|+5000
|+1500
|+550
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|+1500
|+550
|Daniel Suarez
|+6000
|+2000
|+700
|Michael McDowell
|+6000
|+2000
|+700
|Harrison Burton
|+8000
|+2500
|+900
|Noah Gragson
|+10000
|+3500
|+1100
|Ty Dillon
|+10000
|+3500
|+1100
|Corey Lajoie
|+10000
|+3500
|+1100
|David Ragan
|+10000
|+3500
|+1100
|Jacques Villeneuve
|+10000
|+3500
|+1100
|Kaz Grala
|+10000
|+3500
|+1100
|Landon Cassill
|+10000
|+3500
|+1100
|Todd Gilliland
|+15000
|+4500
|+1500
|J.J. Yeley
|+15000
|+4500
|+1500
|B.J. McLeod
|+30000
|+9000
|+4000
|Garrett Smithley
|+30000
|+9000
|+4000
|Cody Ware
|+30000
|+9000
|+4000
|Josh Bilicki
|+30000
|+9000
|+4000
|Timmy Hill
|+30000
|+9000
|+4000
