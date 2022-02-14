Daytona 500 odds: Breaking down opening lines for the Great American Race

While it might not be the most important day in racing, the Daytona 500 is certainly the most iconic race in the NASCAR calendar.

The big race will take place this Sunday and will be the first major event of the sport’s season, after last weekend’s Busch Light Clash. Joey Logano was in victory lane last week after the Clash and he has favorable odds heading into the race in Daytona, sitting at +1200 to win it all and +300 to finish in the top three. While momentum is important, it’s also important to recognize Logano hasn’t fared well in Daytona recently. The driver has just two top 10 finishes at the track since 2019. Though he nearly won last year until a crash on the final lap.

Logano’s odds are good, but the betting favorite is currently Denny Hamlin, who is going off at +850 to win the race and -110 to finish in the top three. He’s coming off a 2021 season where he earned two race victories and had 19 top-5 finishes. He also led the 2021 Daytona 500 for nearly 100 laps, far more than any other driver in the field, but ended up finishing in 5th place.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing at the 2022 Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Denny Hamlin +850 +210 -110 Chase Elliott +1000 +240 +110 Kyle Larson +1100 +240 +120 Joey Logano +1200 +260 +130 Ryan Blaney +1200 +280 +130 William Byron +1500 +300 +160 Brad Keselowski +1600 +350 +170 Kurt Busch +1700 +380 +180 Kyle Busch +1700 +400 +180 Austin Dillon +1800 +400 +190 Kevin Harvick +1800 +400 +190 Alex Bowman +1800 +400 +190 Martin Truex Jr. +2000 +425 +220 Bubba Wallace +2000 +425 +220 Aric Almirola +2200 +600 +240 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 +800 +260 Austin Cindric +2500 +800 +260 Christopher Bell +2500 +800 +260 Tyler Reddick +2500 +800 +260 Chris Buescher +3500 +1000 +400 Justin Haley +3500 +1000 +400 A.J. Allmendinger +4000 +1300 +450 Ross Chastain +4000 +1300 +450 Greg Biffle +4000 +1300 +450 Daniel Hemric +4000 +1300 +450 Chase Briscoe +5000 +1500 +550 Cole Custer +5000 +1500 +550 Erik Jones +5000 +1500 +550 Daniel Suarez +6000 +2000 +700 Michael McDowell +6000 +2000 +700 Harrison Burton +8000 +2500 +900 Noah Gragson +10000 +3500 +1100 Ty Dillon +10000 +3500 +1100 Corey Lajoie +10000 +3500 +1100 David Ragan +10000 +3500 +1100 Jacques Villeneuve +10000 +3500 +1100 Kaz Grala +10000 +3500 +1100 Landon Cassill +10000 +3500 +1100 Todd Gilliland +15000 +4500 +1500 J.J. Yeley +15000 +4500 +1500 B.J. McLeod +30000 +9000 +4000 Garrett Smithley +30000 +9000 +4000 Cody Ware +30000 +9000 +4000 Josh Bilicki +30000 +9000 +4000 Timmy Hill +30000 +9000 +4000

