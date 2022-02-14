 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daytona 500 odds: Breaking down opening lines for the Great American Race

We go over the opening odds for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

NASCAR: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While it might not be the most important day in racing, the Daytona 500 is certainly the most iconic race in the NASCAR calendar.

The big race will take place this Sunday and will be the first major event of the sport’s season, after last weekend’s Busch Light Clash. Joey Logano was in victory lane last week after the Clash and he has favorable odds heading into the race in Daytona, sitting at +1200 to win it all and +300 to finish in the top three. While momentum is important, it’s also important to recognize Logano hasn’t fared well in Daytona recently. The driver has just two top 10 finishes at the track since 2019. Though he nearly won last year until a crash on the final lap.

Logano’s odds are good, but the betting favorite is currently Denny Hamlin, who is going off at +850 to win the race and -110 to finish in the top three. He’s coming off a 2021 season where he earned two race victories and had 19 top-5 finishes. He also led the 2021 Daytona 500 for nearly 100 laps, far more than any other driver in the field, but ended up finishing in 5th place.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing at the 2022 Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Denny Hamlin +850 +210 -110
Chase Elliott +1000 +240 +110
Kyle Larson +1100 +240 +120
Joey Logano +1200 +260 +130
Ryan Blaney +1200 +280 +130
William Byron +1500 +300 +160
Brad Keselowski +1600 +350 +170
Kurt Busch +1700 +380 +180
Kyle Busch +1700 +400 +180
Austin Dillon +1800 +400 +190
Kevin Harvick +1800 +400 +190
Alex Bowman +1800 +400 +190
Martin Truex Jr. +2000 +425 +220
Bubba Wallace +2000 +425 +220
Aric Almirola +2200 +600 +240
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 +800 +260
Austin Cindric +2500 +800 +260
Christopher Bell +2500 +800 +260
Tyler Reddick +2500 +800 +260
Chris Buescher +3500 +1000 +400
Justin Haley +3500 +1000 +400
A.J. Allmendinger +4000 +1300 +450
Ross Chastain +4000 +1300 +450
Greg Biffle +4000 +1300 +450
Daniel Hemric +4000 +1300 +450
Chase Briscoe +5000 +1500 +550
Cole Custer +5000 +1500 +550
Erik Jones +5000 +1500 +550
Daniel Suarez +6000 +2000 +700
Michael McDowell +6000 +2000 +700
Harrison Burton +8000 +2500 +900
Noah Gragson +10000 +3500 +1100
Ty Dillon +10000 +3500 +1100
Corey Lajoie +10000 +3500 +1100
David Ragan +10000 +3500 +1100
Jacques Villeneuve +10000 +3500 +1100
Kaz Grala +10000 +3500 +1100
Landon Cassill +10000 +3500 +1100
Todd Gilliland +15000 +4500 +1500
J.J. Yeley +15000 +4500 +1500
B.J. McLeod +30000 +9000 +4000
Garrett Smithley +30000 +9000 +4000
Cody Ware +30000 +9000 +4000
Josh Bilicki +30000 +9000 +4000
Timmy Hill +30000 +9000 +4000

