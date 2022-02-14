Daytona 500 odds: Breaking down opening lines for Bluegreen Vacation Duels races

Before the drivers can start their engines at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, they’ll have to go through some unique qualifying protocols to determine where they’ll line up once the green flag waves.

Instead of the standard qualifying times determining who will start where in the field, the Daytona 500 does it a bit differently. They put on two separate races on Thursday, the Bluegreen Vacation Duels, which sets the starting lineup for the Great American Race.

The standard qualifying times will set the starting spots for the two Duel races. Odd number finishers after the qualifying times will race in the first Duel, even number finishers will race in the second. At the Daytona 500, the Duel 1 finishers will get the inside lane while Duel 2 finishers will get the outside.

But the first row will be determined strictly by time qualifying, which will have the Top 10 after a first lap run again. The best two of those 10 will be the front row, while the other eight will run a Duel for their track position.

Since the fun on the race track gets going a bit earlier this week, that means the fun in the DraftKings app gets going a bit earlier too. People can place bets on who they think will be the winners from each Duel. The current favorite is the field (+100), because of how tough this would be to predict. The best odds on a non-field bet would be Denny Hamlin winning Duel 1 and Chase Elliott winning Duel 2 (+2800). The longest shot going off is the pair of Austin Cindric and Ricky Stenhouse Jr winning the Duels (+8000), so that could earn bettors a pretty nice chunk of change.

Here are all the odds for potential results atop the twin Duels. all the drivers competing.

2022 Daytona Duel 125 Winners Drivers Odds Drivers Odds Field +100 Denny Hamlin/Chase Elliott +2800 Denny Hamlin/Ryan Blaney +3000 Denny Hamlin/Kyle Larson +3000 Denny Hamlin/Joey Logano +3000 Denny Hamlin/William Byron +3500 Joey Logano/Ryan Blaney +3500 Kyle Larson/Ryan Blaney +3500 Chase Elliott/Ryan Blaney +3500 Kyle Larson/Joey Logano +3500 Chase Elliott/Kyle Larson +3500 Chase Elliott/Joey Logano +3500 Denny Hamlin/Kyle Busch +4000 Denny Hamlin/Kurt Busch +4000 Denny Hamlin/Kevin Harvick +4000 Joey Logano/William Byron +4000 Ryan Blaney/William Byron +4000 Chase Elliott/Austin Dillon +4000 Chase Elliott/Brad Keselowski +4000 Chase Elliott/Alex Bowman +4000 Kyle Larson/William Byron +4000 Denny Hamlin/Brad Keselowski +4000 Denny Hamlin/Austin Dillon +4000 Denny Hamlin/Alex Bowman +4000 Chase Elliott/William Byron +4000 Kyle Larson/Brad Keselowski +4000 Chase Elliott/Kyle Busch +4000 Chase Elliott/Kurt Busch +4000 Chase Elliott/Kevin Harvick +4000 Joey Logano/Brad Keselowski +4500 Joey Logano/Austin Dillon +4500 Joey Logano/Alex Bowman +4500 Joey Logano/Kyle Busch +4500 Joey Logano/Kurt Busch +4500 Joey Logano/Kevin Harvick +4500 Ryan Blaney/Kyle Busch +4500 Ryan Blaney/Kurt Busch +4500 Ryan Blaney/Kevin Harvick +4500 Ryan Blaney/Brad Keselowski +4500 Ryan Blaney/Alex Bowman +4500 Kyle Larson/Kyle Busch +4500 Kyle Larson/Kurt Busch +4500 Kyle Larson/Kevin Harvick +4500 Kyle Larson/Austin Dillon +4500 Kyle Larson/Alex Bowman +4500 Kyle Busch/Alex Bowman +5000 Denny Hamlin/Martin Truex Jr. +5000 Kurt Busch/Alex Bowman +5000 William Byron/Kevin Harvick +5000 William Byron/Brad Keselowski +5000 William Byron/Austin Dillon +5000 William Byron/Alex Bowman +5000 Ryan Blaney/Austin Dillon +5000 Denny Hamlin/Bubba Wallace +5000 Brad Keselowski/Kyle Busch +5000 Brad Keselowski/Kurt Busch +5000 Denny Hamlin/Aric Almirola +5000 William Byron/Kyle Busch +5000 William Byron/Kurt Busch +5000 Brad Keselowski/Alex Bowman +5000 Alex Bowman/Austin Dillon +5500 Kyle Busch/Austin Dillon +5500 Joey Logano/Bubba Wallace +5500 Kurt Busch/Kyle Busch +5500 Kurt Busch/Kevin Harvick +5500 Denny Hamlin/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5500 Kurt Busch/Austin Dillon +5500 Kevin Harvick/Austin Dillon +5500 Ryan Blaney/Martin Truex Jr. +5500 Chase Elliott/Aric Almirola +5500 Denny Hamlin/Austin Cindric +5500 Kyle Larson/Martin Truex Jr. +5500 Brad Keselowski/Kevin Harvick +5500 Kyle Larson/Bubba Wallace +5500 Chase Elliott/Martin Truex Jr. +5500 Brad Keselowski/Austin Dillon +5500 Chase Elliott/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5500 Chase Elliott/Bubba Wallace +5500 Kyle Larson/Aric Almirola +5500 Kyle Busch/Kevin Harvick +5500 Alex Bowman/Kevin Harvick +5500 Joey Logano/Aric Almirola +6000 Joey Logano/Austin Cindric +6000 Joey Logano/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000 Joey Logano/Martin Truex Jr. +6000 William Byron/Bubba Wallace +6000 Ryan Blaney/Bubba Wallace +6000 Ryan Blaney/Austin Cindric +6000 Ryan Blaney/Aric Almirola +6000 Chase Elliott/Austin Cindric +6000 Brad Keselowski/Martin Truex Jr. +6000 Kyle Larson/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000 William Byron/Martin Truex Jr. +6000 Kyle Larson/Austin Cindric +6000 Kyle Busch/Bubba Wallace +6500 Alex Bowman/Bubba Wallace +6500 Alex Bowman/Aric Almirola +6500 Kyle Busch/Aric Almirola +6500 Kurt Busch/Martin Truex Jr. +6500 Kurt Busch/Bubba Wallace +6500 Kurt Busch/Austin Cindric +6500 Kurt Busch/Aric Almirola +6500 Kevin Harvick/Martin Truex Jr. +6500 Kevin Harvick/Bubba Wallace +6500 Kevin Harvick/Aric Almirola +6500 William Byron/Austin Cindric +6500 William Byron/Aric Almirola +6500 Ryan Blaney/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500 William Byron/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500 Martin Truex Jr. /Austin Dillon +6500 Brad Keselowski/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500 Brad Keselowski/Bubba Wallace +6500 Brad Keselowski/Austin Cindric +6500 Brad Keselowski/Aric Almirola +6500 Aric Almirola/Austin Dillon +6500 Kyle Busch/Martin Truex Jr. +6500 Alex Bowman/Martin Truex Jr. +6500 Alex Bowman/Austin Cindric +7000 Kyle Busch/Austin Cindric +7000 Kurt Busch/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000 Kevin Harvick/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000 Kevin Harvick/Austin Cindric +7000 Bubba Wallace/Austin Dillon +7000 Bubba Wallace/Martin Truex Jr. +7000 Austin Dillon/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000 Austin Dillon/Austin Cindric +7000 Kyle Busch/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000 Alex Bowman/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000 Bubba Wallace/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500 Bubba Wallace/Austin Cindric +7500 Bubba Wallace/Aric Almirola +7500 Martin Truex Jr. /Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500 Martin Truex Jr. /Austin Cindric +7500 Martin Truex Jr. /Aric Almirola +7500 Aric Almirola/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500 Aric Almirola/Austin Cindric +7500 Austin Cindric/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.