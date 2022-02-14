 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Daytona 500 odds: Breaking down opening lines for Bluegreen Vacation Duels races

We go over the opening odds for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacation Duels, which will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: USA TODAY David Tucker via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Before the drivers can start their engines at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, they’ll have to go through some unique qualifying protocols to determine where they’ll line up once the green flag waves.

Instead of the standard qualifying times determining who will start where in the field, the Daytona 500 does it a bit differently. They put on two separate races on Thursday, the Bluegreen Vacation Duels, which sets the starting lineup for the Great American Race.

The standard qualifying times will set the starting spots for the two Duel races. Odd number finishers after the qualifying times will race in the first Duel, even number finishers will race in the second. At the Daytona 500, the Duel 1 finishers will get the inside lane while Duel 2 finishers will get the outside.

But the first row will be determined strictly by time qualifying, which will have the Top 10 after a first lap run again. The best two of those 10 will be the front row, while the other eight will run a Duel for their track position.

Since the fun on the race track gets going a bit earlier this week, that means the fun in the DraftKings app gets going a bit earlier too. People can place bets on who they think will be the winners from each Duel. The current favorite is the field (+100), because of how tough this would be to predict. The best odds on a non-field bet would be Denny Hamlin winning Duel 1 and Chase Elliott winning Duel 2 (+2800). The longest shot going off is the pair of Austin Cindric and Ricky Stenhouse Jr winning the Duels (+8000), so that could earn bettors a pretty nice chunk of change.

Here are all the odds for potential results atop the twin Duels. all the drivers competing.

2022 Daytona Duel 125 Winners

Drivers Odds
Drivers Odds
Field +100
Denny Hamlin/Chase Elliott +2800
Denny Hamlin/Ryan Blaney +3000
Denny Hamlin/Kyle Larson +3000
Denny Hamlin/Joey Logano +3000
Denny Hamlin/William Byron +3500
Joey Logano/Ryan Blaney +3500
Kyle Larson/Ryan Blaney +3500
Chase Elliott/Ryan Blaney +3500
Kyle Larson/Joey Logano +3500
Chase Elliott/Kyle Larson +3500
Chase Elliott/Joey Logano +3500
Denny Hamlin/Kyle Busch +4000
Denny Hamlin/Kurt Busch +4000
Denny Hamlin/Kevin Harvick +4000
Joey Logano/William Byron +4000
Ryan Blaney/William Byron +4000
Chase Elliott/Austin Dillon +4000
Chase Elliott/Brad Keselowski +4000
Chase Elliott/Alex Bowman +4000
Kyle Larson/William Byron +4000
Denny Hamlin/Brad Keselowski +4000
Denny Hamlin/Austin Dillon +4000
Denny Hamlin/Alex Bowman +4000
Chase Elliott/William Byron +4000
Kyle Larson/Brad Keselowski +4000
Chase Elliott/Kyle Busch +4000
Chase Elliott/Kurt Busch +4000
Chase Elliott/Kevin Harvick +4000
Joey Logano/Brad Keselowski +4500
Joey Logano/Austin Dillon +4500
Joey Logano/Alex Bowman +4500
Joey Logano/Kyle Busch +4500
Joey Logano/Kurt Busch +4500
Joey Logano/Kevin Harvick +4500
Ryan Blaney/Kyle Busch +4500
Ryan Blaney/Kurt Busch +4500
Ryan Blaney/Kevin Harvick +4500
Ryan Blaney/Brad Keselowski +4500
Ryan Blaney/Alex Bowman +4500
Kyle Larson/Kyle Busch +4500
Kyle Larson/Kurt Busch +4500
Kyle Larson/Kevin Harvick +4500
Kyle Larson/Austin Dillon +4500
Kyle Larson/Alex Bowman +4500
Kyle Busch/Alex Bowman +5000
Denny Hamlin/Martin Truex Jr. +5000
Kurt Busch/Alex Bowman +5000
William Byron/Kevin Harvick +5000
William Byron/Brad Keselowski +5000
William Byron/Austin Dillon +5000
William Byron/Alex Bowman +5000
Ryan Blaney/Austin Dillon +5000
Denny Hamlin/Bubba Wallace +5000
Brad Keselowski/Kyle Busch +5000
Brad Keselowski/Kurt Busch +5000
Denny Hamlin/Aric Almirola +5000
William Byron/Kyle Busch +5000
William Byron/Kurt Busch +5000
Brad Keselowski/Alex Bowman +5000
Alex Bowman/Austin Dillon +5500
Kyle Busch/Austin Dillon +5500
Joey Logano/Bubba Wallace +5500
Kurt Busch/Kyle Busch +5500
Kurt Busch/Kevin Harvick +5500
Denny Hamlin/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5500
Kurt Busch/Austin Dillon +5500
Kevin Harvick/Austin Dillon +5500
Ryan Blaney/Martin Truex Jr. +5500
Chase Elliott/Aric Almirola +5500
Denny Hamlin/Austin Cindric +5500
Kyle Larson/Martin Truex Jr. +5500
Brad Keselowski/Kevin Harvick +5500
Kyle Larson/Bubba Wallace +5500
Chase Elliott/Martin Truex Jr. +5500
Brad Keselowski/Austin Dillon +5500
Chase Elliott/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5500
Chase Elliott/Bubba Wallace +5500
Kyle Larson/Aric Almirola +5500
Kyle Busch/Kevin Harvick +5500
Alex Bowman/Kevin Harvick +5500
Joey Logano/Aric Almirola +6000
Joey Logano/Austin Cindric +6000
Joey Logano/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000
Joey Logano/Martin Truex Jr. +6000
William Byron/Bubba Wallace +6000
Ryan Blaney/Bubba Wallace +6000
Ryan Blaney/Austin Cindric +6000
Ryan Blaney/Aric Almirola +6000
Chase Elliott/Austin Cindric +6000
Brad Keselowski/Martin Truex Jr. +6000
Kyle Larson/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000
William Byron/Martin Truex Jr. +6000
Kyle Larson/Austin Cindric +6000
Kyle Busch/Bubba Wallace +6500
Alex Bowman/Bubba Wallace +6500
Alex Bowman/Aric Almirola +6500
Kyle Busch/Aric Almirola +6500
Kurt Busch/Martin Truex Jr. +6500
Kurt Busch/Bubba Wallace +6500
Kurt Busch/Austin Cindric +6500
Kurt Busch/Aric Almirola +6500
Kevin Harvick/Martin Truex Jr. +6500
Kevin Harvick/Bubba Wallace +6500
Kevin Harvick/Aric Almirola +6500
William Byron/Austin Cindric +6500
William Byron/Aric Almirola +6500
Ryan Blaney/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500
William Byron/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500
Martin Truex Jr. /Austin Dillon +6500
Brad Keselowski/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6500
Brad Keselowski/Bubba Wallace +6500
Brad Keselowski/Austin Cindric +6500
Brad Keselowski/Aric Almirola +6500
Aric Almirola/Austin Dillon +6500
Kyle Busch/Martin Truex Jr. +6500
Alex Bowman/Martin Truex Jr. +6500
Alex Bowman/Austin Cindric +7000
Kyle Busch/Austin Cindric +7000
Kurt Busch/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000
Kevin Harvick/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000
Kevin Harvick/Austin Cindric +7000
Bubba Wallace/Austin Dillon +7000
Bubba Wallace/Martin Truex Jr. +7000
Austin Dillon/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000
Austin Dillon/Austin Cindric +7000
Kyle Busch/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000
Alex Bowman/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7000
Bubba Wallace/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500
Bubba Wallace/Austin Cindric +7500
Bubba Wallace/Aric Almirola +7500
Martin Truex Jr. /Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500
Martin Truex Jr. /Austin Cindric +7500
Martin Truex Jr. /Aric Almirola +7500
Aric Almirola/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +7500
Aric Almirola/Austin Cindric +7500
Austin Cindric/Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation