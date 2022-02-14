Daytona 500 odds: Breaking down opening lines for Bluegreen Vacation Duels races

Before the drivers can start their engines at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, they’ll have to go through some unique qualifying protocols to determine where they’ll line up once the green flag waves.
Instead of the standard qualifying times determining who will start where in the field, the Daytona 500 does it a bit differently. They put on two separate races on Thursday, the Bluegreen Vacation Duels, which sets the starting lineup for the Great American Race.
The standard qualifying times will set the starting spots for the two Duel races. Odd number finishers after the qualifying times will race in the first Duel, even number finishers will race in the second. At the Daytona 500, the Duel 1 finishers will get the inside lane while Duel 2 finishers will get the outside.
But the first row will be determined strictly by time qualifying, which will have the Top 10 after a first lap run again. The best two of those 10 will be the front row, while the other eight will run a Duel for their track position.
Since the fun on the race track gets going a bit earlier this week, that means the fun in the DraftKings app gets going a bit earlier too. People can place bets on who they think will be the winners from each Duel. The current favorite is the field (+100), because of how tough this would be to predict. The best odds on a non-field bet would be Denny Hamlin winning Duel 1 and Chase Elliott winning Duel 2 (+2800). The longest shot going off is the pair of Austin Cindric and Ricky Stenhouse Jr winning the Duels (+8000), so that could earn bettors a pretty nice chunk of change.
Here are all the odds for potential results atop the twin Duels. all the drivers competing.
2022 Daytona Duel 125 Winners
|Drivers
|Odds
|Drivers
|Odds
|Field
|+100
|Denny Hamlin/Chase Elliott
|+2800
|Denny Hamlin/Ryan Blaney
|+3000
|Denny Hamlin/Kyle Larson
|+3000
|Denny Hamlin/Joey Logano
|+3000
|Denny Hamlin/William Byron
|+3500
|Joey Logano/Ryan Blaney
|+3500
|Kyle Larson/Ryan Blaney
|+3500
|Chase Elliott/Ryan Blaney
|+3500
|Kyle Larson/Joey Logano
|+3500
|Chase Elliott/Kyle Larson
|+3500
|Chase Elliott/Joey Logano
|+3500
|Denny Hamlin/Kyle Busch
|+4000
|Denny Hamlin/Kurt Busch
|+4000
|Denny Hamlin/Kevin Harvick
|+4000
|Joey Logano/William Byron
|+4000
|Ryan Blaney/William Byron
|+4000
|Chase Elliott/Austin Dillon
|+4000
|Chase Elliott/Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|Chase Elliott/Alex Bowman
|+4000
|Kyle Larson/William Byron
|+4000
|Denny Hamlin/Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|Denny Hamlin/Austin Dillon
|+4000
|Denny Hamlin/Alex Bowman
|+4000
|Chase Elliott/William Byron
|+4000
|Kyle Larson/Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|Chase Elliott/Kyle Busch
|+4000
|Chase Elliott/Kurt Busch
|+4000
|Chase Elliott/Kevin Harvick
|+4000
|Joey Logano/Brad Keselowski
|+4500
|Joey Logano/Austin Dillon
|+4500
|Joey Logano/Alex Bowman
|+4500
|Joey Logano/Kyle Busch
|+4500
|Joey Logano/Kurt Busch
|+4500
|Joey Logano/Kevin Harvick
|+4500
|Ryan Blaney/Kyle Busch
|+4500
|Ryan Blaney/Kurt Busch
|+4500
|Ryan Blaney/Kevin Harvick
|+4500
|Ryan Blaney/Brad Keselowski
|+4500
|Ryan Blaney/Alex Bowman
|+4500
|Kyle Larson/Kyle Busch
|+4500
|Kyle Larson/Kurt Busch
|+4500
|Kyle Larson/Kevin Harvick
|+4500
|Kyle Larson/Austin Dillon
|+4500
|Kyle Larson/Alex Bowman
|+4500
|Kyle Busch/Alex Bowman
|+5000
|Denny Hamlin/Martin Truex Jr.
|+5000
|Kurt Busch/Alex Bowman
|+5000
|William Byron/Kevin Harvick
|+5000
|William Byron/Brad Keselowski
|+5000
|William Byron/Austin Dillon
|+5000
|William Byron/Alex Bowman
|+5000
|Ryan Blaney/Austin Dillon
|+5000
|Denny Hamlin/Bubba Wallace
|+5000
|Brad Keselowski/Kyle Busch
|+5000
|Brad Keselowski/Kurt Busch
|+5000
|Denny Hamlin/Aric Almirola
|+5000
|William Byron/Kyle Busch
|+5000
|William Byron/Kurt Busch
|+5000
|Brad Keselowski/Alex Bowman
|+5000
|Alex Bowman/Austin Dillon
|+5500
|Kyle Busch/Austin Dillon
|+5500
|Joey Logano/Bubba Wallace
|+5500
|Kurt Busch/Kyle Busch
|+5500
|Kurt Busch/Kevin Harvick
|+5500
|Denny Hamlin/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+5500
|Kurt Busch/Austin Dillon
|+5500
|Kevin Harvick/Austin Dillon
|+5500
|Ryan Blaney/Martin Truex Jr.
|+5500
|Chase Elliott/Aric Almirola
|+5500
|Denny Hamlin/Austin Cindric
|+5500
|Kyle Larson/Martin Truex Jr.
|+5500
|Brad Keselowski/Kevin Harvick
|+5500
|Kyle Larson/Bubba Wallace
|+5500
|Chase Elliott/Martin Truex Jr.
|+5500
|Brad Keselowski/Austin Dillon
|+5500
|Chase Elliott/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+5500
|Chase Elliott/Bubba Wallace
|+5500
|Kyle Larson/Aric Almirola
|+5500
|Kyle Busch/Kevin Harvick
|+5500
|Alex Bowman/Kevin Harvick
|+5500
|Joey Logano/Aric Almirola
|+6000
|Joey Logano/Austin Cindric
|+6000
|Joey Logano/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+6000
|Joey Logano/Martin Truex Jr.
|+6000
|William Byron/Bubba Wallace
|+6000
|Ryan Blaney/Bubba Wallace
|+6000
|Ryan Blaney/Austin Cindric
|+6000
|Ryan Blaney/Aric Almirola
|+6000
|Chase Elliott/Austin Cindric
|+6000
|Brad Keselowski/Martin Truex Jr.
|+6000
|Kyle Larson/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+6000
|William Byron/Martin Truex Jr.
|+6000
|Kyle Larson/Austin Cindric
|+6000
|Kyle Busch/Bubba Wallace
|+6500
|Alex Bowman/Bubba Wallace
|+6500
|Alex Bowman/Aric Almirola
|+6500
|Kyle Busch/Aric Almirola
|+6500
|Kurt Busch/Martin Truex Jr.
|+6500
|Kurt Busch/Bubba Wallace
|+6500
|Kurt Busch/Austin Cindric
|+6500
|Kurt Busch/Aric Almirola
|+6500
|Kevin Harvick/Martin Truex Jr.
|+6500
|Kevin Harvick/Bubba Wallace
|+6500
|Kevin Harvick/Aric Almirola
|+6500
|William Byron/Austin Cindric
|+6500
|William Byron/Aric Almirola
|+6500
|Ryan Blaney/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+6500
|William Byron/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+6500
|Martin Truex Jr. /Austin Dillon
|+6500
|Brad Keselowski/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+6500
|Brad Keselowski/Bubba Wallace
|+6500
|Brad Keselowski/Austin Cindric
|+6500
|Brad Keselowski/Aric Almirola
|+6500
|Aric Almirola/Austin Dillon
|+6500
|Kyle Busch/Martin Truex Jr.
|+6500
|Alex Bowman/Martin Truex Jr.
|+6500
|Alex Bowman/Austin Cindric
|+7000
|Kyle Busch/Austin Cindric
|+7000
|Kurt Busch/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7000
|Kevin Harvick/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7000
|Kevin Harvick/Austin Cindric
|+7000
|Bubba Wallace/Austin Dillon
|+7000
|Bubba Wallace/Martin Truex Jr.
|+7000
|Austin Dillon/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7000
|Austin Dillon/Austin Cindric
|+7000
|Kyle Busch/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7000
|Alex Bowman/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7000
|Bubba Wallace/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7500
|Bubba Wallace/Austin Cindric
|+7500
|Bubba Wallace/Aric Almirola
|+7500
|Martin Truex Jr. /Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7500
|Martin Truex Jr. /Austin Cindric
|+7500
|Martin Truex Jr. /Aric Almirola
|+7500
|Aric Almirola/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+7500
|Aric Almirola/Austin Cindric
|+7500
|Austin Cindric/Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+8000
