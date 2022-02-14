NASCAR schedule for Daytona 500

NASCAR will be traveling to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida for an exciting week of action beginning on Thursday. To start off the weekend, the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA will be under the lights at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. That will be followed by the Bluegreen Vacation Duel 2 at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday night, the Camping World Truck Series will take center stage with the NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, which is their first race of the season. The Xfinity Series will be next up on Saturday with their first race of the season, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1. Currently, there aren’t no odds listed for both races on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Finally, to end the weekend, the Cup Series will continue its season with the one of the most historic races in Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win at +850 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

All times below are ET.

Tuesday, February 15th

5:05 p.m. — Daytona 500 practice, FS1

Wednesday, February 16th

8:05 p.m. — Daytona 500 Qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds), FS1

Thursday, February 17th

4 p.m. — ARCA practice, no TV

5:05 to 5:35 p.m. — Truck practice on FS1

7 p.m. — Duel 1 qualifying race (60 laps, 150 miles) on FS1

Approx. 8:45 p.m. — Duel 2 qualifying race (60 laps, 150 miles) on FS1

Friday, February 18th

1:30 to 2 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (groups)

3 to 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying on FS1

4:35 to 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice on FS1

5:35 to 6:25 p.m. — Cup practice on FS1

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (100 laps, 250 miles) on FS1

Saturday, February 19th

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying on FS1

1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (80 laps) on FS1

5 p.m. — Xfinity series (120 laps, 300 miles) on FS1

Sunday, February 20th

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles) on FOX