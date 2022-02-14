Breaking down the weather forecast for Daytona 500

NASCAR is heading down to Daytona Beach, Florida for the Daytona 500. The Cup Series will run the 200-lap, 500-mile race at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway. The race will be televised on FOX.

Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 last year after only leading for one lap. We will not know the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Daytona until Thursday after the Bluegreen Vacations Duels are run. Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the Great American Race at +850 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He also has the best odds to finish in the top 3 at +210. Chase Elliot has the second-best odds at +1000, while McDowell has longshot odds to win at +6000.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Daytona Motor Speedway this week and into the weeken in Daytona, Florida, with info courtesy of Accuweather and the National Weather Service. Since we are still a few days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Wednesday, February 16

Hi 72°, Low 65°: Breeze with a quick shower, gusts up to 20 mph, 40% chance of rain

8:05 p.m. ET — Cup Series qualifying

Thursday, February 17

Hi 78°, Low 65°: Breezy with periods of sun, 17% chance of rain

7 p.m. ET — Bluegree Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona

8:45 p.m. ET — Bluegree Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona

Friday, February 18

Hi 82°, Low 58°: A stray afternoon thunderstorm, 47% chance of rain

1:30 p.m. ET — Arca Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m. ET — Camping World Truck Series qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET — NextEra Energy 250 Truck race

Saturday, February 19

Hi 67°, Low 58°: A thunderstorm around in the AM, 40% chance of rain

11:35 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. ET — Lucas Oil 200 Arca Menards

5 p.m. ET — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity race

Sunday, February 20

Hi 73°, Low 60°: A couple of showers possible, 30% chance of rain

2:30 p.m. ET — Daytona 500