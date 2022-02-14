2022 NFL mock draft: Post Super Bowl

Super Bowl 56 is officially history and the Los Angeles Rams are standing on top of the mountain as the champions. With the passing of the big game, the 2022 NFL Draft order has been officially finalized and we can start making strides towards the three-day event in April.

Coming out of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals are officially locked into the No. 31 pick in the first round and everyone can see that their biggest need is help on the offensive line. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked for a record-tying seven times in the game and even when you factor in that the line was bumping up against the nearly unstoppable Aaron Donald, their performance rated as one of the worst pass protecting outings in the entire league all season. Anyone they select towards the end of the first would register as an upgrade. As for the Rams, they famously trade away first-round picks and as a result of the Jared Goff deal, the Detroit Lions will get to close out Night 1 with the No. 32 selection.

Just like last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will get things started with the No. 1 overall pick and the franchise really needs to hit on this year’s top selection after effectively wasting Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season with a disastrous 2021 campaign. Originally projected to take one of the elite edge rushers, several mock drafts have them now taking Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the top spot. It would be a wise choice for new head coach Doug Pederson to get his franchise quarterback some protection.

As always, one of the main storylines will be which teams will make a move for a quarterback in the first round and it’s intriguing considering that this has been described as one of the weaker quarterback classes in recent memory. Teams like the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders will have early cracks at grabbing one while QB-needy teams like the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait to see how the chips fall where things currently stand.

Of course, the dynamics of all of these decisions will change will free agency and draft trades occurring over the next few months. As for right now, here’s our latest 2022 NFL mock draft following the Super Bowl.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal — Alabama

Needs: WR, OT, DL

2. Detroit Lions: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux — Oregon

Needs: QB, CB, OG, DL, WR

3. Houston Texans: Edge Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

Needs: QB, WR, CB, DL

Needs: CB, OL, DL, EDGE

Needs: DL, OL, QB

6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett — Pitt

Needs: QB, OL, DL

7. New York Giants (from Bears): Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue

Needs: See above

8. Atlanta Falcons: Edge David Ojabo — Michigan

Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR

9. Denver Broncos: QB Malik Willis - Liberty

Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): OT Ikem Ekwonu — NC State

Needs: See above

11. Washington Commanders: QB Matt Corral — Ole Miss

Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Derek Stingley Jr. — LSU

Needs: EDGE, OG, CB

13. Cleveland Browns: WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

Needs: EDGE, DT, WR

14. Baltimore Ravens: LB Devin Lloyd — Utah

Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): CB Ahmad Gardner — Cincinnati

Needs: EDGE, CB, WR, LB

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts): Edge Jermaine Johnson II — Florida State

Needs: See above

17. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Jordan Davis — Georgia

Needs: DT, OT, EDGE

18. New Orleans Saints: WR Drake London — USC

Needs: QB, WR, CB

19. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean — Georgia

Needs: See above

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa

Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

21. New England Patriots: CB Trent McDuffie — Washington

Needs: CB, WR, DT, LB

22. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Chris Olave — Ohio State

Needs: OG, WR, DT

23. Arizona Cardinals: C Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa

Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S

25. Buffalo Bills: Edge DeMarvin Leal — Texas A&M

Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG

26. Tennessee Titans: WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas

Needs: CB, EDGE, WR, LB

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson

Needs: DT, WR, CB

Needs: OT, WR, DT

29. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): OT Bernhard Raimann — Central Michigan

Needs: OT, OG, C, RB

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jameson Williams — Alabama

Needs: CB, WR, LB, S, EDGE

31. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere — Ohio State

Needs: CB, C, OT, OG

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): CB Kaiir Elam — Florida

Needs: See above