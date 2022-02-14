How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on February 14th episode

Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Note that tonight’s show will once again air on Syfy due to NBC and USA Network’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

This Valentine’s Day episode will be the go-home show to Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and all of the primary headliners are scheduled to be in Indy for tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, February 14th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Syfy

Live stream: Syfy.com/live or Syfy App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

We’re just five days out from the big WWE Championship clash inside of the Elimination Chamber as Bobby Lashley defends his belt against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Brock Lesnar inside of the massive steel structure. We will be getting an appearance from Lesnar on tonight’s show as we wrap up the build to this epic match.

On the women’s side, Lita will once again stop by Raw ahead of her title clash with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch this Saturday. Last week, the two got physical as the WWE Hall of Famer delivered a moonsault to “Big Time Becks.” We’ll see if the champ gets a little bit of revenge ahead of the weekend.

It was announced last week that there will be a women’s Elimination Chamber match this Saturday to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania. The participants will be Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and a mystery opponent. Some have speculated that the mystery person will be a returning Alexa Bliss and we may find out tonight.

Also for tonight’s show, United States Champion Damian Priest puts his belt on the line against AJ Styles and RK-Bro will throw an “RK-Broga Party.”