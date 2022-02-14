Opening odds for 2022 Genesis Invitational

The PGA Tour is in Los Angeles this week for the 2022 Genesis Invitational. Golfers will tee off on Thursday, February 17th from the Riviera Country Club, where they’ll return to play in front of a full audience this year.
Hideki Matsuyama will look to hold his lead in the FedExCup standings as one of three players with 1,000+ points to date. With 550 FedExCup points on the line, Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, Scottie Scheffler, Sung-Jae Im, Luke List, Sam Burns and Cameron Smith all have the potential to take the lead over Matsuyama with a first-place finish.
Jon Rahm is the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2022 Genesis Invitational, with odds at +800. Max Homa took home the win in last year’s Genesis invitational beating out Tony Finau in the playoff. Now in 2022, their odds are set at +5000 and +6000, respectively.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Genesis Invitational, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Genesis Invitational, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+800
|+180
|-115
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|+230
|+110
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+300
|+160
|Dustin Johnson
|+1600
|+350
|+180
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|+350
|+180
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|+400
|+200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|+400
|+200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2200
|+400
|+200
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|+400
|+200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|+550
|+250
|Brooks Koepka
|+3500
|+550
|+300
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|+550
|+300
|Sung-Jae Im
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Talor Gooch
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Russell Henley
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|+600
|+330
|Bubba Watson
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Adam Scott
|+4500
|+700
|+350
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Sergio Garcia
|+6000
|+900
|+400
|Tony Finau
|+6000
|+900
|+400
|Seamus Power
|+6000
|+900
|+400
|Paul Casey
|+6000
|+900
|+400
|Marc Leishman
|+6000
|+900
|+400
|Joaquin Niemann
|+7000
|+1200
|+500
|Jason Kokrak
|+7000
|+1200
|+500
|Thomas Pieters
|+7000
|+1200
|+500
|Kevin Na
|+7500
|+1200
|+500
|Cameron Tringale
|+8000
|+1200
|+600
|Alexander Noren
|+8000
|+1200
|+600
|Abraham Ancer
|+8000
|+1200
|+600
|Luke List
|+8000
|+1200
|+600
|Lanto Griffin
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Tom Hoge
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Patrick Reed
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Maverick McNealy
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Si Woo Kim
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Corey Conners
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Robert MacIntyre
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Sahith Theegala
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Harold Varner III
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Keegan Bradley
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Jones
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ryan Palmer
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Aaron Rai
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Taylor Pendrith
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Andrew Putnam
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Joel Dahmen
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Min Woo Lee
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|Matt Kuchar
|+18000
|+2500
|+1200
|James Hahn
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Aaron Wise
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Cameron Davis
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Doug Ghim
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Pat Perez
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Beau Hossler
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Wyndham Clark
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Cameron Young
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Sebastian Munoz
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Rickie Fowler
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Branden Grace
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Taylor Moore
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Mito Pereira
|+20000
|+3000
|+1400
|Cameron Champ
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Matthew NeSmith
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Chez Reavie
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Scott Stallings
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Matt Wallace
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Brendan Steele
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Adam Long
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Vincent Whaley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Roger Sloan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|J.T. Poston
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Doc Redman
|+35000
|+5000
|+2000
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|Sepp Straka
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|David Lipsky
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|Harry Higgs
|+40000
|+6000
|+2500
|Robert Streb
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Danny Lee
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Anirban Lahiri
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kyle Stanley
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Sam Ryder
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kramer Hickok
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Hank Lebioda
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Brian Stuard
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Adam Schenk
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Henrik Norlander
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kevin Tway
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Brandon Hagy
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Nick Watney
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Lee Jaekyeong
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Aaron Beverly
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Chesson Hadley
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
