Opening odds for 2022 Genesis Invitational

The PGA Tour is in Los Angeles this week for the 2022 Genesis Invitational. Golfers will tee off on Thursday, February 17th from the Riviera Country Club, where they’ll return to play in front of a full audience this year.

Hideki Matsuyama will look to hold his lead in the FedExCup standings as one of three players with 1,000+ points to date. With 550 FedExCup points on the line, Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, Scottie Scheffler, Sung-Jae Im, Luke List, Sam Burns and Cameron Smith all have the potential to take the lead over Matsuyama with a first-place finish.

Jon Rahm is the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2022 Genesis Invitational, with odds at +800. Max Homa took home the win in last year’s Genesis invitational beating out Tony Finau in the playoff. Now in 2022, their odds are set at +5000 and +6000, respectively.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Genesis Invitational, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Genesis Invitational, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +800 +180 -115 Patrick Cantlay +1000 +230 +110 Justin Thomas +1400 +300 +160 Dustin Johnson +1600 +350 +180 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +350 +180 Collin Morikawa +2000 +400 +200 Rory McIlroy +2200 +400 +200 Xander Schauffele +2200 +400 +200 Scottie Scheffler +2200 +400 +200 Cameron Smith +2200 +400 +200 Viktor Hovland +2500 +500 +230 Will Zalatoris +2800 +550 +250 Brooks Koepka +3500 +550 +300 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500 +550 +300 Sung-Jae Im +4000 +600 +330 Jordan Spieth +4000 +600 +330 Talor Gooch +4000 +600 +330 Russell Henley +4000 +600 +330 Sam Burns +4000 +600 +330 Bubba Watson +4500 +700 +350 Adam Scott +4500 +700 +350 Max Homa +5000 +800 +350 Sergio Garcia +6000 +900 +400 Tony Finau +6000 +900 +400 Seamus Power +6000 +900 +400 Paul Casey +6000 +900 +400 Marc Leishman +6000 +900 +400 Joaquin Niemann +7000 +1200 +500 Jason Kokrak +7000 +1200 +500 Thomas Pieters +7000 +1200 +500 Kevin Na +7500 +1200 +500 Cameron Tringale +8000 +1200 +600 Alexander Noren +8000 +1200 +600 Abraham Ancer +8000 +1200 +600 Luke List +8000 +1200 +600 Lanto Griffin +9000 +1400 +650 Tom Hoge +9000 +1400 +650 Patrick Reed +9000 +1400 +650 Maverick McNealy +9000 +1400 +650 Mackenzie Hughes +9000 +1400 +650 Si Woo Kim +9000 +1400 +650 Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1600 +700 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000 +1600 +700 Corey Conners +10000 +1600 +700 Robert MacIntyre +13000 +1800 +800 Sahith Theegala +13000 +1800 +800 Harold Varner III +13000 +1800 +800 Adam Hadwin +13000 +1800 +800 Troy Merritt +13000 +1800 +800 Martin Laird +15000 +2200 +1000 Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2200 +1000 Keegan Bradley +15000 +2200 +1000 Carlos Ortiz +15000 +2200 +1000 Kyoung Hoon Lee +15000 +2200 +1000 Francesco Molinari +15000 +2200 +1000 Matt Jones +15000 +2200 +1000 Ryan Palmer +15000 +2200 +1000 Patrick Rodgers +18000 +2500 +1200 Aaron Rai +18000 +2500 +1200 Taylor Pendrith +18000 +2500 +1200 Andrew Putnam +18000 +2500 +1200 Joel Dahmen +18000 +2500 +1200 Russell Knox +18000 +2500 +1200 Min Woo Lee +18000 +2500 +1200 Patton Kizzire +18000 +2500 +1200 Matt Kuchar +18000 +2500 +1200 James Hahn +20000 +3000 +1400 Aaron Wise +20000 +3000 +1400 Cameron Davis +20000 +3000 +1400 Doug Ghim +20000 +3000 +1400 Pat Perez +20000 +3000 +1400 Beau Hossler +20000 +3000 +1400 Wyndham Clark +20000 +3000 +1400 Cameron Young +20000 +3000 +1400 Sebastian Munoz +20000 +3000 +1400 Rickie Fowler +20000 +3000 +1400 Branden Grace +20000 +3000 +1400 Taylor Moore +20000 +3000 +1400 Charley Hoffman +20000 +3000 +1400 Mito Pereira +20000 +3000 +1400 Cameron Champ +25000 +4000 +1600 Cheng-Tsung Pan +25000 +4000 +1600 Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4000 +1600 J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1600 Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4000 +1600 Chez Reavie +30000 +5000 +2000 Scott Stallings +30000 +5000 +2000 Matt Wallace +30000 +5000 +2000 Charl Schwartzel +30000 +5000 +2000 Brendan Steele +30000 +5000 +2000 Adam Long +30000 +5000 +2000 Vincent Whaley +30000 +5000 +2000 Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2000 Scott Piercy +30000 +5000 +2000 J.T. Poston +30000 +5000 +2000 Dylan Frittelli +30000 +5000 +2000 Doc Redman +35000 +5000 +2000 Lee Hodges +40000 +6000 +2500 Andrew Landry +40000 +6000 +2500 Sepp Straka +40000 +6000 +2500 David Lipsky +40000 +6000 +2500 Harry Higgs +40000 +6000 +2500 Robert Streb +50000 +8000 +3500 Danny Lee +50000 +8000 +3500 Anirban Lahiri +50000 +8000 +3500 Kyle Stanley +50000 +8000 +3500 Sam Ryder +50000 +8000 +3500 Kramer Hickok +50000 +8000 +3500 Hank Lebioda +50000 +8000 +3500 Peter Malnati +50000 +8000 +3500 Brian Stuard +50000 +8000 +3500 Adam Schenk +50000 +8000 +3500 Henrik Norlander +50000 +8000 +3500 Kevin Tway +50000 +8000 +3500 Brandon Hagy +80000 +13000 +5000 Nick Watney +80000 +13000 +5000 Lee Jaekyeong +80000 +13000 +5000 Aaron Beverly +80000 +13000 +5000 Chesson Hadley +80000 +13000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.