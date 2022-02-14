 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Genesis Invitational

The field is set for the 2022 Genesis Invitational, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Patrick Cantlay of the United States chips on the 17th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 13, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Los Angeles this week for the 2022 Genesis Invitational. Golfers will tee off on Thursday, February 17th from the Riviera Country Club, where they’ll return to play in front of a full audience this year.

Hideki Matsuyama will look to hold his lead in the FedExCup standings as one of three players with 1,000+ points to date. With 550 FedExCup points on the line, Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, Scottie Scheffler, Sung-Jae Im, Luke List, Sam Burns and Cameron Smith all have the potential to take the lead over Matsuyama with a first-place finish.

Jon Rahm is the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2022 Genesis Invitational, with odds at +800. Max Homa took home the win in last year’s Genesis invitational beating out Tony Finau in the playoff. Now in 2022, their odds are set at +5000 and +6000, respectively.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Genesis Invitational, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Genesis Invitational, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +800 +180 -115
Patrick Cantlay +1000 +230 +110
Justin Thomas +1400 +300 +160
Dustin Johnson +1600 +350 +180
Hideki Matsuyama +1800 +350 +180
Collin Morikawa +2000 +400 +200
Rory McIlroy +2200 +400 +200
Xander Schauffele +2200 +400 +200
Scottie Scheffler +2200 +400 +200
Cameron Smith +2200 +400 +200
Viktor Hovland +2500 +500 +230
Will Zalatoris +2800 +550 +250
Brooks Koepka +3500 +550 +300
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500 +550 +300
Sung-Jae Im +4000 +600 +330
Jordan Spieth +4000 +600 +330
Talor Gooch +4000 +600 +330
Russell Henley +4000 +600 +330
Sam Burns +4000 +600 +330
Bubba Watson +4500 +700 +350
Adam Scott +4500 +700 +350
Max Homa +5000 +800 +350
Sergio Garcia +6000 +900 +400
Tony Finau +6000 +900 +400
Seamus Power +6000 +900 +400
Paul Casey +6000 +900 +400
Marc Leishman +6000 +900 +400
Joaquin Niemann +7000 +1200 +500
Jason Kokrak +7000 +1200 +500
Thomas Pieters +7000 +1200 +500
Kevin Na +7500 +1200 +500
Cameron Tringale +8000 +1200 +600
Alexander Noren +8000 +1200 +600
Abraham Ancer +8000 +1200 +600
Luke List +8000 +1200 +600
Lanto Griffin +9000 +1400 +650
Tom Hoge +9000 +1400 +650
Patrick Reed +9000 +1400 +650
Maverick McNealy +9000 +1400 +650
Mackenzie Hughes +9000 +1400 +650
Si Woo Kim +9000 +1400 +650
Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1600 +700
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000 +1600 +700
Corey Conners +10000 +1600 +700
Robert MacIntyre +13000 +1800 +800
Sahith Theegala +13000 +1800 +800
Harold Varner III +13000 +1800 +800
Adam Hadwin +13000 +1800 +800
Troy Merritt +13000 +1800 +800
Martin Laird +15000 +2200 +1000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2200 +1000
Keegan Bradley +15000 +2200 +1000
Carlos Ortiz +15000 +2200 +1000
Kyoung Hoon Lee +15000 +2200 +1000
Francesco Molinari +15000 +2200 +1000
Matt Jones +15000 +2200 +1000
Ryan Palmer +15000 +2200 +1000
Patrick Rodgers +18000 +2500 +1200
Aaron Rai +18000 +2500 +1200
Taylor Pendrith +18000 +2500 +1200
Andrew Putnam +18000 +2500 +1200
Joel Dahmen +18000 +2500 +1200
Russell Knox +18000 +2500 +1200
Min Woo Lee +18000 +2500 +1200
Patton Kizzire +18000 +2500 +1200
Matt Kuchar +18000 +2500 +1200
James Hahn +20000 +3000 +1400
Aaron Wise +20000 +3000 +1400
Cameron Davis +20000 +3000 +1400
Doug Ghim +20000 +3000 +1400
Pat Perez +20000 +3000 +1400
Beau Hossler +20000 +3000 +1400
Wyndham Clark +20000 +3000 +1400
Cameron Young +20000 +3000 +1400
Sebastian Munoz +20000 +3000 +1400
Rickie Fowler +20000 +3000 +1400
Branden Grace +20000 +3000 +1400
Taylor Moore +20000 +3000 +1400
Charley Hoffman +20000 +3000 +1400
Mito Pereira +20000 +3000 +1400
Cameron Champ +25000 +4000 +1600
Cheng-Tsung Pan +25000 +4000 +1600
Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4000 +1600
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1600
Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4000 +1600
Chez Reavie +30000 +5000 +2000
Scott Stallings +30000 +5000 +2000
Matt Wallace +30000 +5000 +2000
Charl Schwartzel +30000 +5000 +2000
Brendan Steele +30000 +5000 +2000
Adam Long +30000 +5000 +2000
Vincent Whaley +30000 +5000 +2000
Roger Sloan +30000 +5000 +2000
Scott Piercy +30000 +5000 +2000
J.T. Poston +30000 +5000 +2000
Dylan Frittelli +30000 +5000 +2000
Doc Redman +35000 +5000 +2000
Lee Hodges +40000 +6000 +2500
Andrew Landry +40000 +6000 +2500
Sepp Straka +40000 +6000 +2500
David Lipsky +40000 +6000 +2500
Harry Higgs +40000 +6000 +2500
Robert Streb +50000 +8000 +3500
Danny Lee +50000 +8000 +3500
Anirban Lahiri +50000 +8000 +3500
Kyle Stanley +50000 +8000 +3500
Sam Ryder +50000 +8000 +3500
Kramer Hickok +50000 +8000 +3500
Hank Lebioda +50000 +8000 +3500
Peter Malnati +50000 +8000 +3500
Brian Stuard +50000 +8000 +3500
Adam Schenk +50000 +8000 +3500
Henrik Norlander +50000 +8000 +3500
Kevin Tway +50000 +8000 +3500
Brandon Hagy +80000 +13000 +5000
Nick Watney +80000 +13000 +5000
Lee Jaekyeong +80000 +13000 +5000
Aaron Beverly +80000 +13000 +5000
Chesson Hadley +80000 +13000 +5000

