Odell Beckam Jr. suffers torn ACL in Super Bowl 56

As most feared, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have torn his ACL when his knee buckled on the turf in last night’s Super Bowl, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It is also the same knee he blew out just 16 months, also against the Cincinnati Bengals when he was with the Browns.

This injury came at the worst possible time for the veteran receiver. Besides missing out on most of the Super Bowl, he also will have a long rehab that should carry over to the regular season. Plus, this injury will complicate his free agency.

Beckham Jr. forced his way out of Cleveland earlier this season and landed in Los Angeles where he helped the Rams get to the Super Bowl. And before his injury, he caught two big passes, including a touchdown to put his stamp on the game. We’ll see how much the Rams are willing to stick with him after this injury, as they are the most-likely team to give him a contract while he rehabs.