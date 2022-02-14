Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful Monday vs. Portland

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful with left ankle soreness for tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo played in the Bucks’ last game against the Phoenix Suns last week, where he had 18 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Antetokounmpo entered Monday as probable to play, but was then downgraded to doubtful in the league’s 1:30 p.m. ET injury report.

Fantasy basketball impact

If Antetokounmpo does not play that should open up more scoring opportunities for Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Bobby Portis. Portis would be an immediate beneficiary as he's averaging 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season. The veteran forward is currently rostered in 77.9% of ESPN fantasy leagues and is ranked at $6800 in DFS.

Betting impact

The Bucks started the day as 15.5-point favorites over the Blazers on DraftKings Sportsbook, who just blew out by double digits last weekend in Portland. But if Giannis does not play, it would not come as a surprise to see the line drop slightly.