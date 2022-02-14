Jarrett Allen to replace James Harden in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Cleveland Cavaliers C Jarrett Allen will replace Philadelphia 76ers G James Harden on the Team LeBron roster for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game this Sunday, the NBA announced on Monday evening. Harden was just ruled out for at least the next two games due to a hamstring injury he’s been dealing with since before the deadline. Harden was dealt to the Sixers before the deadline last week in a deal involving Ben Simmons.

This is definitely because of the injury. Definitely not because Harden was just traded out of another bad situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Then, he was passed on by Kevin Durant the entire NBA ASG draft last Thursday night before being the last pick by LeBron James. So Allen should be on Team LeBron for the All-Star Game. He’s the second Cavaliers player to be represented for the hometown crowd along with PG Darius Garland.

Allen is definitely deserving of being in the game. He’s averaging a career-high 16 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland, which is toward the top of the East standings for the first time since LeBron was on the team. Here’s a look at the full Team LeBron roster with Allen:

Team LeBron roster

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

DeMar DeRozan

Nikola Jokic

Luka Doncic

Darius Garland

Chris Paul

Jimmy Butler

Donovan Mitchell

Fred VanVleet

Jarrett Allen