Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host 2022 Oscars

The long tradition of comedy at the Oscars continues, as three funny women will share the emcee duties at the 2022 Academy Awards in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

Sykes has been a consistent voice both on-and-off screen for over 20 years, and still appears on television in both Curb Your Enthusiasm and Black-ish. She’s been a stand-up comic for over 30 years, and is never afraid to be an outspoken voice.

Hall is the Love and Basketball co-star that became a major name in her own right in films such as Think Like a Man. Though she doesn’t have the stand-up comedy chops of her co-hosts, she’s played funny before and should fit right in here.

Schumer recently had a baby and hasn’t done much since her well-received Trainwreck film, and was the voice behind the influential sketch show Inside Amy Schumer.

It’s a good group and they’re all super-talented, but can they find a way to sync all their voices into one stage in front of the toughest audiences anywhere in the Dolby Theatre? Not to mention the billion people watching worldwide as well? We’ll find out together on March 27th.