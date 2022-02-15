Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, February 15

The NBA has seven games being played on its slate tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. There are plenty of bets to pick from, including a lot of juicy player props over at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ve combed through the props and picked out some of the best we think would be good to take a look at for tonight’s contests.

Deandre Ayton over 8.5 rebounds (-140)

The Suns will take on the Clippers, who just knocked off the Warriors by 15 last night. They’ll understandably be a little tired after that battle, and are heading on the road to take on the league’s best team. The Clips are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, while allowing a league-worst 12.1 offensive rebounds per game. Enter Deandre Ayton, who’s been averaging 10.3 boards per game this season and should have plenty of golden opportunities on the glass tonight.

Montrezl Harrell over 13.5 points (-110)

Harrell has averaged 14.2 points all season long, but has scored above that in both of his games for his new team since he was traded. He dropped 15 points in his Charlotte debut against the Pistons, while putting up 20 points the next night in a loss to the Grizzlies. He’s shot roughly 82 percent from the field through both of those games, and is poised to keep that momentum going on the road against the Timberwolves tonight.

Luka Doncic over 3.5 three-pointers (+110)

Doncic has been lighting it up from downtown recently, averaging six threes made per game through his last three outings. His attempts have also been through the roof, averaging 12 per game in that same stretch. In Dallas’ back-to-back contests against the Clippers, Doncic attempted 27 threes and made 13 of them, hitting seven in the first game alone.

So far in February, he’s been shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc, which is a huge improvement from the 28.2 percent he shot in January. He’ll be going up against a Miami team tonight who has allowed 13.3 successful threes per game over the course of this season, ranked 27th in the league. Expect Doncic to keep the same energy while he’s got the hot hand.

