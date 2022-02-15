NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, February 15

We have a seven-game schedule in the NBA on Tuesday, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Phoenix Suns. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

De’Anthony Melton, Grizzlies, $4,800

Melton will likely be one of the top value plays for tonight’s slate with how he’s played through the first half of this month. In his last five games, the 23-year-old combo guard is averaging 28.02 fantasy points per game.

This season, the former USC standout is doing a little bit of everything for the Grizzlies with 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Memphis will be going up against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are ranked 17th against PG/SGs (OPRK) and just played last night against the Toronto Raptors.

Terance Mann, Clippers, $4,600

With Clippers-Suns being the last game of the night, it would not come as a surprise to see Mann being put into a lot of DFS lineups. The young wing player is coming off two 20-plus points performance in consecutive nights. On Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, Mann produced 25 points (11-17 FG), seven rebounds, and six assists (46.3 fantasy points) in a 15-point win.

In his last four games, the former Florida State standout is averaging 36.9 fantasy points per game and has scored 10 or more points in those games. This season against the Suns, he’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game (two games).

Cedi Osman, Cavaliers, $4,300

Osman has been a factor off the bench for the Cavs over the last two games and will try to build off that tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. Last weekend, he produced 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds (22.3 fantasy points) against the Sixers.

In his last five games, the veteran forward has scored 15 or more fantasy points three times. The Hawks are ranked 24th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season, while giving up 42.7 fantasy points per game.