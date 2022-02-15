Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Hawks on Tuesday

Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their four-game road trip tonight against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

The last time these two teams played each other on New Years Eve, the Hawks defeated the Cavaliers 121-118 in Cleveland. Young led the Hawks with a double-double consisting of 35 points (11-28 FG, 5-12 3pt) and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Love turned back the clock and had 35 points (10-18 FG, 7-14 3pt) and 11 rebounds off the bench. The Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs -1.5

The Cavs had their four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a 10-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Cleveland shot the ball well from the field at 46.8%, but struggled from the three-point line on both ends. The Cavs made 33.3% of their shots from beyond the arc, but allowed the Sixers to shoot 45.5%.

The Cavs will look to defend the three-point line better tonight against the Hawks. Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 5-5-1 ATS when listed as road favorites this season. The Cavs are also 17-11-2 ATS on the road this season and 12-8-1 ATS after a loss.

The Hawks have lost four out of their last five games, which includes two-straight after their 10-point defeat to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Out of the four losses, three of them have been by 10 points or more. Atlanta is 2-5 ATS in the last seven games and 15-14 ATS at State Farm Arena this season. The Cavs come in as the more healthier team and are playing better than the Hawks at this point. If their defense shows up, then they should get the cover.

Over/Under: Under 221

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 196 and 239. The total has gone under in four of Cleveland’s last five games, but gone over in six of the Cavs’ last eight games on the road. As for the Hawks, they gone over in four of their last six games.

