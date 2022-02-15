Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Heat on Tuesday

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will look to get back into the win column tonight against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The last time these two teams played each other on Nov. 2, the Heat defeated the Mavs 125-110 in Dallas. Tyler Herro had 25 points off the bench for Miami, while Doncic led the way for Dallas with 33 points, five assists, and three rebounds.

The Heat are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 209.

Mavericks vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -4

The Mavericks had their four-game winning streak snapped in a two-point loss on Saturday night to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was Dallas’ first loss at home since February 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavs will be going back on the road tonight, where they’ve been average this season (13-13). However, they are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 7-7 ATS as road underdogs this season.

The Heat are rolling as they’ve won five-straight games and are in first place in the NBA’s Eastern conference. Miami is averaging 112.8 points per game in their last five games and defeating opponents by an average of 15 points per game. The Heat will look to make it six straight wins but will have to do it without Herro, who is out with a knee contusion. Miami is also 4-1 ATS in their last five games and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against teams from the West. But they are 10-11 ATS when listed as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Over 208.5

When the Mavericks and Heat played back in November, the total points scored were 235. I highly doubt we’ll see that many points scored tonight as both teams are only allowing 105 points per game in their last 10 games. The total has gone over in four of the Mavericks’ last six games. The total has gone over in nine of the Heat’s last 12 games.

