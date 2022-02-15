Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. 76ers on Tuesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will go on the road to play Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers currently lead the season series 2-1 after they defeated the Celtics 111-99 last month. Embiid had a double-double consisting of 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead Philadelphia. The Celtics are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 210.

Celtics vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers +3

The Celtics enter tonight’s game on an eight-game winning streak, which puts them back in the playoff picture. Boston is averaging 112.3 points per game during the course of their win streak and have won four-straight road games. However, those wins came against the Pelicans, Pistons, Magic, and Nets.

The C’s are 9-4 against the spread when listed as road favorites this season and 15-12-1 ATS on the road this season. The Sixers are on a two-game winning streak after they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93 Saturday night. After giving up over 100 points to over to the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns, the Sixers’ defense tightened up and allowed 87 and 93 points to the Thunder and Cavs, respectively.

The Sixers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games, but 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against Eastern conference teams. Philadelphia is 3-4 ATS as the home underdog this season and 12-8 ATS as the underdog.

Over/Under: Under 210

In the first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 175, 211, and 210. With the Celtics’ defense improving over the last 10 games (only allowing 94.3 points per game) and the Sixers being one of the better defensive squads, the under is definitely in play. The total has gone under in five of the Celtics’ last six games, while the total has gone under in six of the Sixers’ last nine contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.