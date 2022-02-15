Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers (19-39) will travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (35-25) at Fiserv Forum Tuesday night. Opening tip is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Pacers are in the midst of a six-game losing skid, most recently dropping a 129-120 result to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home Sunday. The Bucks are coming off a pair of losses against the Suns and the Trail Blazers, and will look to bounce back in a big way against a struggling Indiana squad tonight.

Milwaukee is favored by 12.5 points at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bucks are priced at -900 on the moneyline while the Pacers are set at +600. The point total is 234.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +12.5 (-110)

This pick relies heavily on the availability of MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was held out of last night’s game against the Trail Blazers with an ankle issue. He’s listed as day-to-day on the injury report, so he’ll likely be a game-time decision against the Pacers.

The Pacers, fresh off a trade that saw Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb go to the Sacramento Kings, are struggling to find their rhythm as they’re now sitting at six straight losses. However, of those six losses, only two have been by double-digit margins. The rest have been relatively close, which makes me lean toward the visitors being able to cover the spread especially if Giannis is held off the floor again tonight.

The Bucks obviously have other players who can help pick up the slack in the absence of their big man, but Milwaukee is just 5-6 in the 11 games it has played without Giannis this season. Either way, the Bucks likely pull off a win over Indiana, but I’m going with the Pacers to cover the spread on the road.

Over/Under: Over 234.5 (-105)

The under is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at -115, but I like the over between these two sides. Indiana has hit over the total in a whopping 10 of their last 11 contests, with the only miss coming with a 98-85 loss to the Cavaliers. Even though the Pacers lost to the Timberwolves on Sunday, 240 was the over/under total — the highest it’s been in that same stretch — and they finished nine points over that number. The Bucks are in a similar boat, going over the total eight times in their last 10 games, finishing as high as 33.5 over against the Kings a couple weeks back.

With or without Giannis on the floor, take the over in this contest tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.