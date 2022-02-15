Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Timberwolves on Tuesday

The Charlotte Hornets (29-29) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-27) at Target Center tonight, with tip set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Hornets come into this game on the back of a 125-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, but they’ll be well-rested and looking to bounce back on the road tonight. The Timberwolves logged a 129-120 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, and return home for the first of a four-game home stand.

The Timberwolves are favored by six points at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -235 on the moneyline. The Hornets are set at +190 while the point total is 244.5.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -6 (-110)

The Hornets have found themselves in a slump recently, winning only three games in their last 10 outings. They just snapped a six-game losing streak with a 22-point win against the Pistons, but lost to the Grizzlies the very next day. They’ve also only been able to cover the spread three times in those last 10 games as well, making it even more unlikely that they’ll be able to win and/or cover against a fully-healthy Timberwolves team.

Minnesota has won six of their last 10, with a five-game winning streak smack dab in the middle of that stretch. They lost two straight games against the Kings and the Bulls, but bounced back against the Pacers on Sunday with a nine-point win. They’ll be at full strength again for the game tonight, while Charlotte will be without Cody Martin, Jalen McDaniels, and Gordon Hayward, all out with ankle injuries.

The Wolves’ Anthony Edwards has been on a tear lately, dropping 26+ points in his last three games. He put up 37 points in the win over the Pacers, followed by D’Angelo Russell who added 23 of his own. Minnesota has been playing some solid basketball recently, and while the Hornets are just trying to string together a couple wins, take the Wolves to cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 244.5 (-110)

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in nine of their last 10 games, and to extrapolate even further, they’ve done it in 16 of their last 19 contests. They’re tied with Miami for first in the league overall this season, going 35-22 against the over so far. In fact, in their last five games, the total has been set to at least 231 points or higher, and they’ve gone over that total in the last four games straight. That includes a 240.5 and 240 total against the Bulls and the Pacers, respectively, and they blew right past that number.

Regardless of the Hornets being middle of the pack when it comes to over/under, the Timberwolves are playing their best offensive ball of the season right now. However, their defense hasn’t been the greatest, allowing 111.7 points per game throughout the season, and allowing a league-worst 128.7 points through their last three outings. With solid offense and a defense that allows their opponents to run up the score, take the over at Target Center tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.