Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Invitational

The 2022 Genesis Invitational tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday from Riviera Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Justin Thomas of the United States reacts to a putt on the second hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 13, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The final week of the PGA Tour’s west coast swing is this weekend at Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, California.

While he’s yet to win this year Jon Rahm continues to be the favorite every week checking in at +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by another near-winner in last week’s WM Phoenix Open playoff loser Patrick Cantlay at +1000, and Justin Thomas at +1400. Dustin Johnson is just 184th in the FedEx Cup points so far this season, but he rounds out the top four choices at +1600.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event as well as the following featured groups:

Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
9:40 AM Tee #10 Brian Stuard Charley Hoffman Matt Wallace
9:40 AM Tee #1 Russell Knox Adam Schenk Taylor Moore
9:51 AM Tee #10 Pat Perez Russell Henley Hank Lebioda
9:51 AM Tee #1 Kramer Hickok Mito Pereira Aaron Rai
10:02 AM Tee #10 Charl Schwartzel Cameron Young Taylor Pendrith
10:02 AM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Scott Piercy Anirban Lahiri
10:13 AM Tee #10 Abraham Ancer Sebastián Muñoz Francesco Molinari
10:13 AM Tee #1 Tom Hoge Corey Conners Matt Kuchar
10:24 AM Tee #10 Hideki Matsuyama Viktor Hovland Rory McIlroy
10:24 AM Tee #1 Robert Streb Joaquin Niemann Adam Long
10:35 AM Tee #10 Max Homa Dustin Johnson Adam Scott
10:35 AM Tee #1 K.H. Lee Branden Grace Carlos Ortiz
10:46 AM Tee #10 Patrick Cantlay Brooks Koepka Patrick Reed
10:46 AM Tee #1 Lanto Griffin Ryan Palmer Paul Casey
10:57 AM Tee #10 Cam Davis Si Woo Kim Dylan Frittelli
10:57 AM Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Rodgers Will Zalatoris
11:08 AM Tee #10 Brendan Steele Wyndham Clark Brandon Hagy
11:08 AM Tee #1 Kyle Stanley Sepp Straka Roger Sloan
11:19 AM Tee #10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Min Woo Lee Robert MacIntyre
11:19 AM Tee #1 David Lipsky Jaekyeong Lee Michael Brennan
2:15 PM Tee #10 Aaron Beverly Danny Lee Doug Ghim
2:15 PM Tee #1 Keegan Bradley Alex Noren Matt Fitzpatrick
2:26 PM Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Henrik Norlander Vince Whaley
2:26 PM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Scott Stallings Matthew NeSmith
2:37 PM Tee #10 Jhonattan Vegas Nick Watney Lee Hodges
2:37 PM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Harry Higgs Thomas Pieters
2:48 PM Tee #10 Seamus Power C.T. Pan Kevin Tway
2:48 PM Tee #1 Talor Gooch Erik van Rooyen Chez Reavie
2:59 PM Tee #10 Tony Finau Sergio Garcia Rickie Fowler
2:59 PM Tee #1 Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth
3:10 PM Tee #10 Sungjae Im J.T. Poston Patton Kizzire
3:10 PM Tee #1 Cameron Champ Collin Morikawa Xander Schauffele
3:21 PM Tee #10 Luke List Jason Kokrak Andrew Landry
3:21 PM Tee #1 Cameron Smith Sam Burns Justin Thomas
3:32 PM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Matt Jones Kevin Na
3:32 PM Tee #1 Marc Leishman Martin Laird Bubba Watson
3:43 PM Tee #10 James Hahn Peter Malnati Maverick McNealy
3:43 PM Tee #1 Harold Varner III J.J. Spaun Sahith Theegala
3:54 PM Tee #10 Aaron Wise Chesson Hadley Doc Redman
3:54 PM Tee #1 Cameron Tringale Beau Hossler Sam Ryder

