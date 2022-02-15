Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Invitational

The final week of the PGA Tour’s west coast swing is this weekend at Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, California.
While he’s yet to win this year Jon Rahm continues to be the favorite every week checking in at +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by another near-winner in last week’s WM Phoenix Open playoff loser Patrick Cantlay at +1000, and Justin Thomas at +1400. Dustin Johnson is just 184th in the FedEx Cup points so far this season, but he rounds out the top four choices at +1600.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event as well as the following featured groups:
Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.
Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Charley Hoffman
|Matt Wallace
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Adam Schenk
|Taylor Moore
|9:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Russell Henley
|Hank Lebioda
|9:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Kramer Hickok
|Mito Pereira
|Aaron Rai
|10:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Charl Schwartzel
|Cameron Young
|Taylor Pendrith
|10:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Scott Piercy
|Anirban Lahiri
|10:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Abraham Ancer
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Francesco Molinari
|10:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Corey Conners
|Matt Kuchar
|10:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Viktor Hovland
|Rory McIlroy
|10:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Joaquin Niemann
|Adam Long
|10:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Dustin Johnson
|Adam Scott
|10:35 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Branden Grace
|Carlos Ortiz
|10:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Cantlay
|Brooks Koepka
|Patrick Reed
|10:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Lanto Griffin
|Ryan Palmer
|Paul Casey
|10:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Si Woo Kim
|Dylan Frittelli
|10:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Patrick Rodgers
|Will Zalatoris
|11:08 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|Wyndham Clark
|Brandon Hagy
|11:08 AM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Sepp Straka
|Roger Sloan
|11:19 AM
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Min Woo Lee
|Robert MacIntyre
|11:19 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Jaekyeong Lee
|Michael Brennan
|2:15 PM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Beverly
|Danny Lee
|Doug Ghim
|2:15 PM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Alex Noren
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:26 PM
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Henrik Norlander
|Vince Whaley
|2:26 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Scott Stallings
|Matthew NeSmith
|2:37 PM
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Nick Watney
|Lee Hodges
|2:37 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Harry Higgs
|Thomas Pieters
|2:48 PM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|C.T. Pan
|Kevin Tway
|2:48 PM
|Tee #1
|Talor Gooch
|Erik van Rooyen
|Chez Reavie
|2:59 PM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Sergio Garcia
|Rickie Fowler
|2:59 PM
|Tee #1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Jon Rahm
|Jordan Spieth
|3:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|J.T. Poston
|Patton Kizzire
|3:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Champ
|Collin Morikawa
|Xander Schauffele
|3:21 PM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Jason Kokrak
|Andrew Landry
|3:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Smith
|Sam Burns
|Justin Thomas
|3:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Matt Jones
|Kevin Na
|3:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Marc Leishman
|Martin Laird
|Bubba Watson
|3:43 PM
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Peter Malnati
|Maverick McNealy
|3:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Harold Varner III
|J.J. Spaun
|Sahith Theegala
|3:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Chesson Hadley
|Doc Redman
|3:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Tringale
|Beau Hossler
|Sam Ryder