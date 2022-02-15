Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Invitational

The final week of the PGA Tour’s west coast swing is this weekend at Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, California.

While he’s yet to win this year Jon Rahm continues to be the favorite every week checking in at +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by another near-winner in last week’s WM Phoenix Open playoff loser Patrick Cantlay at +1000, and Justin Thomas at +1400. Dustin Johnson is just 184th in the FedEx Cup points so far this season, but he rounds out the top four choices at +1600.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event as well as the following featured groups:

Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.