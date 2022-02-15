How to watch WWE NXT Vengeance Day via live stream and what to watch on the February 15th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with its special Vengeance Day episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Like last week, tonight’s show will air on Syfy due to both NBC and USA Network’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

We’re in store for a jam-packed two hour special where we’ll see three titles being defended and the finals for the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

How to watch WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Date: Tuesday, February 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Syfy

Live stream: Syfy.com/live or Syfy App

What to watch on WWE NXT Vengeance Day

The men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will conclude tonight as defending Dusty Cup winners MSK will battle the Creed Brothers for a future shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship. This is setting up to be an exciting clash as the two squads had a pair of impressive victories to get to this point. The Creeds and the rest of Diamond Mine have been feuding with Imperium for the past several weeks, so they will most likely get the rub here.

As mentioned before, we will have three titles on the line for tonight’s show. NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend against Santos Escobar, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend against Cameron Grimes, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction will defend against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Also on the show, the rivalry between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo will come to an end as they’ll fight in a weaponized steel cage match. We’ll also most likely get an announcement about the dates and field for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.