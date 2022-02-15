College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, February 15th

The mid-February college basketball stretch picks up tonight as 11 ranked teams are in action for the Tuesday night slate. As always, some key players for these squads are banged up and carry injury designations into their respective battles.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Tuesday, February 15th in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 19 Michigan State vs. Penn State

Penn State: Greg Lee, questionable (foot)

No. 20 Texas vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma: Marvin Johnson, out (ankle)

Oklahoma: Bijan Cortes, game-time decision (concussion protocol)

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Tennessee

Kentucky: TyTy Washington, questionable (lower leg)

Kentucky: Jacob Toppin, questionable (ankle)

No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Indiana: Rob Phinisee, doubtful (plantar fasciitis)

No. 22 Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Wyoming: Kenny Foster, questionable (undisclosed)

No. 23 Arkansas vs. Missouri

Missouri: Anton Brookshire, questionable (wrist)

Missouri: Yaya Keita, questionable (knee)

Missouri: Jordan Wilmore, questionable (back)