Greg Lee injury: Status of Penn State forward for game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions will likely be without senior forward Greg Lee once again when they get set to host the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night.

According to Centre Daily Times reporter Jon Sauber, Lee is no longer in a boot but is limping as his teammates warm up for the 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Lee was listed as day-to-day according to head coach Micah Shrewsberry, and he missed each of the last two matchups.

Lee missed the first nine games of the season with an injury as well. In 10 games, he is averaging 7.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Nittany Lions, which will look to avoid losing their fourth consecutive game on Tuesday night.

Penn State is 9-12 overall including 4-9 in Big Ten play.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nittany Lions are listed as a 3-point underdog. The line opened with Penn State as a 2.5-point underdog. The total sits at 129.