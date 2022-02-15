TyTy Washington injury: Status of Kentucky guard for game vs. Tennessee on Tuesday

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats could be without TyTy Washington when they take on the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers on the road Tuesday night.

Washington suffered a leg injury when he went for a loose ball in the second half of Kentucky’s win over the Florida Gators on Saturday night. In 26 minutes, he scored 10 points with 6 assists and 5 rebounds before leaving with the injury.

In 24 games this season, Washington is the team’s second-leading scorer with 12.8 points, and he’s also putting up 4.1 assists per matchup.

The Wildcats are going for their seventh consecutive victory as they continue to chase the Auburn Tigers at the top of the SEC, and Tennessee won four in a row heading into Wednesday night. Kentucky is a game behind Auburn at the top of the standings, and Tennessee is a game behind the Wildcats.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 1.5-point underdog. The line opened with Kentucky as a 1-point underdog. The total sits at 140.