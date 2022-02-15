No. 23 Arkansas vs. Missouri: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off their first loss in over a month and will look to regroup when heading up to Columbia, MO, tonight to face the Missouri Tigers.

Arkansas (19-6, 8-4 SEC) had its nine-game winning streak snapped in Tuscaloosa, AL, on Saturday when it fell to Alabama in a 68-67 heartbreaker. The Razorbacks were down by 13 midway through the second half and battled all the way back to eventually take a brief one-point lead in the final minute of action. However, the Crimson Tide immediately responded as a Noah Gurley jumper with 27 seconds left put them ahead for good. Jaylin Williams led Arkansas with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Missouri (10-14, 4-7 SEC) has won two of its last three and picked up a 74-68 home victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers turned on the jets at the outset of the second half and were up by as many as 20 at one point. Kobe Brown had a solid outing for Mizzou, dropping 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

When: Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -7.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Arkansas -7.5

Arkansas gored Missouri for a 44-point victory in their prior meeting on January 12. While it won’t be that lopsided tonight, laying it with an angry Razorbacks team coming off a loss would be a good play.

