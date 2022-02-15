No. 22 Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys will look to flex their new Top 25 status tonight when it heads down to Albuquerque to face the New Mexico Lobos.

Wyoming (21-3, 10-1 MWC) picked up its sixth consecutive victory on Saturday when it crushed San Jose State on the road 74-52. The Cowboys trailed early but took total control of this contest midway through the first half and ran away for the win. Graham Ike had a monster game, dropping 25 points and 18 rebounds in the victory. Hunter Maldonado followed with 23 points and five assists.

New Mexico (10-14, 2-8 MWC) got a slight reprieve from a rough stretch in league play on Friday when it beat down Northern New Mexico for a 78-46 victory. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the way with 21 points in the victory.

How to watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico

When: Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: The Pit, Albuquerque, NM

TV: Stadium

Where to live stream online: WatchStadium.com

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wyoming -5.5

Total: 151

The Pick

Wyoming -5.5

New Mexico put a scare into Wyoming in their previous encounter in January, falling by just two in a 93-91 track meet. Wyoming is rolling, however, and is 14-7-2 against the spread this season. With an NCAA Tournament bid in their crosshairs, the Cowboys should be able to cover on the road here.

