No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have two Big Ten teams trying to get back on track at Assembly Hall tonight as the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to face the Indiana Hoosiers.

Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) was stunned at home on Saturday as Rutgers was able to hand it a 73-65 loss. The story of this game was the final 10 minutes of action, where the Badgers went cold from the field and the Scarlet Knights outscored them 18-9 down the stretch to win. Tyler Wahl led with 23 points in the loss.

Indiana (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten) is falling dangerously close towards bubble territory and it dropped its third straight game in a 76-61 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. The Hoosiers trailed for most of the matchup as the Spartans gradually built on their lead throughout the contest. Race Thompson dropped 13 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana

When: Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Indiana -3

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Under 132.5

Something has to give here on the total as Wisconsin is the second-most over-friendly team in the Big Ten while Indiana is the most under-friendly team in the league. These are two Top 40 defenses in adjusted efficiency and the Hoosiers will have a boost by being at home. Lean with the under here.

