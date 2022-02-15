No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Tennessee: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We’ll be treated to an SEC rivalry showdown on Rocky Top tonight as the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats head down I-75 to face the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers.

Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 SEC) has rattled off six straight wins and is making a strong push for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats dominated Florida on Saturday, leading for near the entirety of the matchup to win 78-57. Oscar Tshiebwe was untouchable, putting up 27 points and 19 rebounds in the victory.

Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) is also rolling and picked up its fourth straight victory on Saturday when beating Vanderbilt 73-64. The Vols controlled this in-state battle despite shooting just 36.6% from the field. Zakai Zeigler came off the bench and led with 16 points and five assists.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

When: Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -1

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Tennessee +1

The Wildcats absolutely embarrassed the Vols in a 107-79 beatdown one month. TyTy Washington, who dropped 28 points and five assists in that blowout, is questionable tonight for UK with an injury. Even with him possibly sitting out, Tshiebwe and company should be enough for the visitors from over the border to cover and outright win in Knoxville.

