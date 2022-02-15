No. 18 Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes would like to get a little winning streak going tonight when it welcomes the Minnesota Golden Gophers to Columbus.

Ohio State (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) has been up and down for the past few weeks but experienced an up on Saturday when it went to Ann Arbor and grabbed a 68-57 victory over rival Michigan. This was a tight contest for most of the matchup but the Buckeyes managed to hold the Wolverines off long enough to win comfortably. EJ Liddell led with 28 points and five rebounds in the win.

Minnesota (12-10, 3-10 Big Ten) got a small reprieve from a woeful stretch in conference play when it took down Penn State for a 76-70 victory on Saturday. Tied at halftime, the Golden Gophers outplayed the Nittany Lions in the first 10 minutes of the first half and that proved the difference for them to pick up a much-need conference win. Payton Willis put up 18 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds in the win.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota

When: Tuesday, February 15, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports, Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -12.5

Total: 140

The Pick

Minnesota +12.5

Minnesota has been feisty away from home this season, posting a record of 5-3 against the spread as the road team. It lost by 11 in its prior matchup against OSU and should be able to put up a similar performance to cover again.

