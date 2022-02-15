No. 8 Providence vs. No. 10 Villanova: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a battle for first place in the Big East standings tonight as the No. 8 Providence Friars welcome the Villanova Wildcats to the Dunkin Donuts Center for a Top 10 showdown.

Providence (21-2, 11-1 Big East) flirted with danger on Saturday and managed to hold off DePaul in a 76-73 overtime nailbiter. The Friars trailed by as many as 13 in the second half and had to battle their way back to push it to overtime. They ended up taking an early five-point lead in the extra period and that allowed for enough cushion to hold off the Blue Demons for the win. Jared Bynum led Providence off the bench with 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Villanova (19-6, 12-3 Big East) picked up a nice home victory on Saturday when it downed Seton Hall for a 73-67 win. This was back-and-forth throughout before the Wildcats took over in the final 10 minutes of action to pull ahead. Justin Moore led with 16 points and seven rebounds.

How to watch Providence vs. Villanova

When: Tuesday, February 15, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -4.5

Total: 130.5

The Pick

Under 130.5

It’s been a coin flip for both teams in regards to the O/U this season but this should be a tight contest where both defenses will try to dictate the terms of the contest. For that, lean with the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.