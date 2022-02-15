No. 20 Texas vs. Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have the Red River Rivalry in basketball form tonight as the No. 20 Texas Longhorns crosses the state line to meet the Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) suffered its largest defeat of the season on Saturday, getting slammed by Baylor in an 80-63 road loss. The Longhorns shot just 32.7% from the field and fell into a hole early in this road contest. Andrew Jones was the only player to score in double-digits, putting up 11 points in the loss.

Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) came up just short of pulling off a second straight big upset on Saturday, falling to Kansas 71-69. The Sooners led at the half and stayed neck and neck with the Jayhawks before sagging behind within the final 10 minutes. They managed to whittle the deficit back down to one with 17 seconds left but were unsuccessful in its attempt to pull ahead. Jordan Goldwire led with 20 points and Tanner Groves followed with 19.

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

When: Tuesday, February 15, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -1

Total: 126.5

The Pick

Oklahoma +1

Oklahoma is 3-1 against the spread as a home underdog this season and will be up to make things extremely uncomfortable for Texas this evening. Take the points with the Sooners.

