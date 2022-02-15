No. 9 Duke vs. Wake Forest: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils are rolling along in ACC play and will have a rivalry showdown to look forward to tonight when it welcomes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke (21-4, 11-3 ACC) picked up another victory on Saturday when it went north and downed Boston College 72-61. The Blue Devils held control throughout the game and never let go of its grip, holding the Golden Eagles to just 1-of-12 shooting from three. Paolo Banchero dropped 16 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Wake Forest (20-6, 10-5 ACC) had its three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when falling at home to Miami 76-72. The Demon Deacons held a seven-point lead at halftime but that slowly slipped out of their grasps as the Hurricanes snuck ahead to win. Alondes Williams led with 25 points and four assists in the loss.

How to watch Wake Forest vs. Duke

When: Tuesday, February 15, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -10.5

Total: 149.5

The Pick

Wake Forest +10.5

Wake Forest lost by 12 in its prior matchup with Duke but will be fired up to bounce back from Saturday’s loss with a strong performance at Cameron Indoor. Take the points with the Deacs.

